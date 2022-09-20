Gators in the NFL: Week 2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Week two of the NFL saw another wild weekend of football as a few Gators made plays on both sides of the ball.

Offensive Highlights

It’s Aug. 16, Demarcus Robinson was released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Down, but not out, Robinson was determined to prove he belonged at the highest level.

On Sunday, just a month after being released, Robinson, now a Baltimore Raven, hit pay dirt, catching a 12-yard pass for six.



This isn’t the first time Robinson has shone in Baltimore. Last month, Robinson looked Unstoppable in preseason.

In a win over the Commanders in the third week of preseason, Robinson caught four passes for 135 yards and one touchdown.

He displayed his Stellar route running on a long 67-yard score.

With his score on Sunday, Robinson now has 15 touchdown grabs for his career to go along with 1,710 receiving yards through seven years in the league.

Defensive Highlights

Jonanthan Greenard made a huge impact on defense. What else is new?

Seemingly a weekly occurrence, Greenard continues to wreak havoc in the opposing offenses’ backfield. This week, it was an absolute bull rush that got Greenard his first sack of the 2022 season and the 10th of his young career.

Greenard showed no regard for Offensive life as he Flew past the tackle then ran through the running back en route to throwing Denver quarterback Russell Wilson to the ground.

In his second game with Dallas, Cowboys’ edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. was disruptive all afternoon long, logging the first sack of his Cowboys career. On the play, Fowler spun through a Blocker and lunged forward to knock the ball out of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s hands, forcing a huge fumble late in the second quarter.

For his performance, Pro Football Focus graded Fowler Jr. as the highest-rated Cowboy in a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

5 highest-graded #Cowboys on defense against CIN:

1. Dante Fowler Jr. (92.8)

2. Micah Parsons (92.6)

3. Israel Mukuamu (76.5)

4. Leighton Vander Esch (76.0)

5. Malik Hooker (71.9) — John Owning (@JohnOwning) September 19, 2022

Now in his seventh season, Fowler Jr. has 36 sacks and 11 forced fumbles for four different teams.

Arizona Cardinals (Arizona 29 – Las Vegas 23)

74 – DJ Humphries – OL- 8th year (Started at left tackle)

20 – Marco Wilson – CB- 2nd year (Started at cornerback and recorded four total tackles)

75 – Max Garcia – G – 8th year (Appeared at guard against Las Vegas)

Atlanta Falcons (Atlanta 27 – LA Rams 31)

8 – Kyle Pitts – TE- 2nd year (Started at tight end, recorded two receptions for 19 yards)

Baltimore Ravens (Baltimore 38 – Miami 42)

10 – Demarcus Robinson – WR – 7th year (Recorded one catch for 12 yards and one receiving touchdown)

48 – Jeremiah Moon – OLB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

74 – David Sharpe – OT – 5th year (Practice Squad)

Buffalo Bills (Buffalo 41 – Tennessee 7)

24 – Kaiir Elam – CB – Rookie (Recorded four tackles and defended one pass)

Carolina Panthers (Carolina 16 – NY Giants 19)

24 – CJ Henderson – CB – 3rd year (Recorded three total tackles)

4 – Eddy Pineiro – K – 5th year (1-for-1 on extra points, 3-for-3 on field goals, connecting from 31, 32 and 38 yards)

Cincinnati Bengals (Cincinnati 17 – Dallas 20)

95 – Zachary Carter – DL – Rookie (Appeared at defensive tackle against Dallas)

2 – Evan McPherson- K – 2nd year (3-for-3 on field goals, connecting from 43, 46 and 50 yards)

Cleveland Browns (Cleveland 30 – NY Jets 31)

99 – Taven Bryan – DT – 5th year (Started at defensive tackle, recorded one tackle)

Dallas Cowboys (Dallas 20 – Cincinnati 17)

56 – Dante Fowler Jr. – OLB – 8th year (Recorded two tackles, one sack, one QB hit, one pass defended and one forced fumble)

34 – Malik Davis – RB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

Denver Broncos (Denver 16 Houston 9)

16 – Tyrie Cleveland – WR- 4th year (Recorded two receptions for 28 yards)

Detroit Lions (Detroit 36 ​​- Washington 27)

34 – Alex Anzalone – LB – 6th year (Started at inside linebacker, recorded six total tackles)

40 – Jarrad Davis – LB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Green Bay Packers (Green Bay 27 – Chicago 10)

93 – TJ Slaton – DL – 2nd year (Appeared at defensive tackle against Chicago)

Houston Texans (Houston 9 – Denver 16)

31 – Dameon Pierce – RB – Rookie (Started at running back, carried 15 times for 69 yards and caught one pass for eight yards)

52 – Jonathan Greenard – DE – 3rd year (Started at defensive end, recorded one tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss, and two QB hits)

6 – Jeff Driskel – QB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Jacksonville Jaguars (Jacksonville 24 – Indianapolis 0)

75 – Jawaan Taylor – OT – 5th year (Started at right tackle)

Kansas City Chiefs (Kansas City 27 – LA Chargers 24)

8 – Carlos Dunlap – DE – 13th year (Recorded three tackles and one QB hit)

5 – Tommy Townsend – P – 3rd year (Punted six times for a 55.5-yard average, including three inside the 20)

Los Angeles Rams (LA Rams 31 – Atlanta 27)

12 – Van Jefferson – WR – 3rd year (Inactive)

19 – Brandon Powell – WR – 5th year (Caught one pass for six yards, returned one punt and one kickoff for a 15 yards)

Miami Dolphins (Miami 42 – Baltimore 38)

83 – Freddie Swain – WR – 3rd year (Practice Squad)

Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota 7 – Philadelphia 24)

93 Jonathan Bullard – DL – 7th year (Recorded three tackles)

New England Patriots (New England 17 – Pittsburgh 14)

77 – Trent Brown – OT – 8th year (Started at left tackle)

New Orleans Saints (New Orleans 10 – Tampa Bay 20)

6 – Marcus Maye – S – 6th year (Started at strong safety, recorded four total tackles)

New York Giants (NY Giants 19 – Carolina 16)

89 – Kadarius Toney – WR- 2nd year (Started at wide receiver and caught two passes)

Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia 24 – Minnesota 7)

23 CJ Gardner-Johnson – S – 3rd year (Started at safety, recorded five total tackles)

Seattle Seahawks (Seattle 7 – San Francisco 27)

78 – Stone Forsythe – OL – 2nd year (Appeared at tackle against San Francisco)

39 – Teez Tabor – DB – 4th year (Appeared at free safety against San Francisco)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tampa Bay 20 – New Orleans 10)

22 – Keanu Neal – S – 7th year (Appeared at linebacker against New Orleans)

74 – Fred Johnson – OL – 4th year (Appeared at tackle against New Orleans)

2 – Kyle Trask – QB – 2nd year (Inactive)

Washington Commanders (Washington 27 – Detroit 36)

59 – Jon Bostic – LB – 10th year (Appeared at linebacker against Detroit)