Gators in the NFL: Week 14

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A wild week 14 was highlighted by the Gators in the endzone, including a Van Jefferson prime-time game winner.

Offensive Highlights

Thursday night was a night Van Jefferson won’t soon forget.

Down six with just 16 seconds left, the Los Angeles Rams needed to make a play. They couldn’t waste time. They needed a touchdown right there, right then.

Gator Van Jefferson – the touchdown machine – was there to deliver it.



Jefferson ran the go route to perfection, speeding by the cornerback, outstretching his arms and grabbing the biggest touchdown of his life.

Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce is a freight train. And just like freight trains, Pierce is hard to bring down.

Pierce ran for 78 yards on 22 carries in a valiant effort by him and his Texans in Dallas Sunday.

But it’s runs like these that don’t show up on the stat sheet – but will certainly show up in the film room – where Pierce makes his money.



An absolute bull.

Pierce also got his team six, with this little one-yard end zone dive.



With Pierce and Jefferson both finding the endzone this week, these two young Gator stars have a combined eight touchdowns this season – with Jefferson missing the first eight games.

Defensive Highlights

Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson has a nose for the football.

Henderson nabbed six interceptions in three seasons as a Gator. On Sunday, Henderson grabbed the third INT of his career and his second this season in a Pivotal win over the Seahawks.



Don’t look now, but Henderson, the automatic Eddy Pineiro, and the Carolina Panthers are just a game out of first place in the NFC South. With Henderson continuing to make plays, Carolina could be poised for a Shocking playoff run.

Special Teams Highlights

And winning games is easier when you have a kicker that is almost automatic.

Eddy Pineiro is that kicker. In Carolina’s big 30-24 road win in Seattle, Pineiro made all six of his kicks.

Pineiro finished 3-for-3 on extra points and 3-for-3 on field goals, Smashing home kicks from 32, 39 and 47 yards away.

Pineiro is now an astounding 25 of 27 on field goal attempts this season.

His 92.6% on field goals is the second-best in the league (min. 17 attempts) and the best among Kickers with at least 25 made field goals.

His 25 total field goals rank 5th.

Eddy Pineiro has quickly become one of the NFL’s best kickers.

And it’s time we appreciate him.

Queue the “Eddy” chants!

Arizona Cardinals (Monday Night vs New England)

74 – DJ Humphries – OL – 8th year (Injured Reserve)

20 – Marco Wilson – CB – 2nd year

75 – Max Garcia – G – 8th year

Atlanta Falcons (Bye)

8 – Kyle Pitts – TE – 2nd year (Injured Reserve)

62 – Jonotthan Harrison – OL – 7th year (Practice Squad)

Baltimore Ravens (Baltimore 16 – Pittsburgh 14)

10 – Demarcus Robinson – WR – 7th year (Recorded five receptions for 52 yards)

48 – Jeremiah Moon – OLB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

74 – David Sharpe – OT – 5th year (Practice Squad)

Buffalo Bills (Buffalo 20 – NY Jets 12)

24 – Kaiir Elam – CB – Rookie (Appeared on special teams)

Carolina Panthers (Carolina 30 – Seattle 24)

24 – CJ Henderson – CB – 3rd year (Started at cornerback, recorded two tackles, two passes defended and one interception)

4 – Eddy Pineiro – K – 5th year (3-for-3 on extra points, 3-for-3 on field goals connecting from 32, 39 and 47 yards)

Cincinnati Bengals (Cincinnati 23 – Cleveland 10)

95 – Zachary Carter – DL – Rookie (Appeared on the defensive line)

2 – Evan McPherson – K – 2nd year (2-for-3 on extra points, 1-for-1 on field goals connecting from 30 yards)

Cleveland Browns (Cleveland 10 – Cincinnati 23)

99 – Taven Bryan – DT – 5th year (Started at defensive tackle)

Dallas Cowboys (Dallas 27 – Houston 23)

56 – Dante Fowler Jr. – OLB – 8th year (Recorded three tackles)

34 – Malik Davis – RB – Rookie (Appeared on special teams)

14 – Antonio Callaway – WR – 3rd year (Practice squad)

Denver Broncos (Denver 28 – Kansas City 34)

16 – Tyrie Cleveland – WR – 4th year (Practice Squad)

Detroit Lions (Detroit 34 – Minnesota 23)

34 – Alex Anzalone – LB – 6th year (Started at linebacker, recorded nine tackles, one pass defended)

40 – Jarrad Davis – LB – 6th year (Recorded one tackle)

Green Bay Packers (Bye)

93 – TJ Slaton – DL – 2nd year

Houston Texans (Houston 23 – Dallas 27)

31 – Dameon Pierce – RB – Rookie (Started at running back, carried 22 times for 78 yards and one touchdown)

52 – Jonathan Greenard – DE – 3rd year (Injured Reserve)

Jacksonville Jaguars (Jacksonville 36 – Tennessee 22)

75 – Jawaan Taylor – OT – 5th year (Started at right tackle)

Kansas City Chiefs (Kansas City 34 – Denver 28)

8 – Carlos Dunlap – DE – 13th year (Recorded two tackles)

19 – Kadarius Toney – WR – 2nd year (Inactive)

5 – Tommy Townsend – P – 3rd year (Punted three times for a 66.3-yard average, including a long of 76 yards and one pinning Denver inside the 20)

Los Angeles Rams (LA Rams 17 – Las Vegas 16)

19 – Brandon Powell – WR – 5th year (Returned two kickoffs for an 18.3-yard average)

12 – Van Jefferson – WR – 3rd year (Started at wide receiver, caught two passes for 44 yards and a touchdown)

Miami Dolphins (Miami 17 – LA Chargers 23)

83 – Freddie Swain – WR – 3rd year (Appeared at wide receiver)

22 – La’Mical Perine – RB – 3rd year (Practice Squad)

Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota 23 – Detroit 34)

93 – Jonathan Bullard – DL – 7th year (Injured Reserve)

New England Patriots (Monday Night vs Cardinals)

77 – Trent Brown – OT – 8th year

New Orleans Saints (Bye)

6 – Marcus Maye – S – 6th year

69 – Jabari Zuniga – DE – 2nd year (Practice Squad)

New York Jets (NY Jets 12 – Buffalo 20)

36 – Marcell Harris – LB – 5th year (Appeared on special teams)

Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia 48 – NY Giants 22)

23 – CJ Gardner-Johnson – S – 3rd year (Injured Reserve)

Fred Johnson – OT – 4th year (Practice Squad)

Pittsburgh Steelers (Pittsburgh 14 – Baltimore 16)

33 – Duke Dawson – DB – 4th year (Practice Squad)

Seattle Seahawks (Seattle 24 – Carolina 30)

78 – Stone Forsythe – OL – 2nd year (Appeared on special teams)

39 – Teez Tabor – DB – 4th year (Recorded one tackle)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tampa Bay 7 – San Francisco 35)

22 – Keanu Neal – S – 7th year (Started at safety, recorded six tackles and one QB hit)

2 – Kyle Trask – QB – 2nd year (Inactive)

Washington Commanders (Bye)

59 – Jon Bostic – LB – 10th year