Gators in the NFL: Week 12

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Thanksgiving weekend has come and gone as one gator defender nabbed a Turkey day turnover.

Defensive Highlights

Thanksgiving day was an unforgettable day of football. Especially if you have long blonde hair and don a Detroit Lions jersey.

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone not only led his team with nine tackles, but came away with a huge second half interception.

With Buffalo deep in Detroit territory, threatening to extend their slim lead, Alex Anzalone was there to keep his Lions within striking distance.



The interception allowed the underdog Lions to grab momentum and come inches away from knocking off the Bills on Thanksgiving.

Offensive Highlights

Van Jefferson has a knack for hitting pay dirt.

Jefferson found the endzone for the second time this season, despite missing the first half of the year due to injury.

A master of the slant route, Jefferson ran it to perfection getting open in the end zone for six.



Jefferson likely won’t be keeping that ball, as it was the first score of his quarterback Bryce Perkins’ career.

Now in his third season, Jefferson has nine touchdowns in just 20 games started.

Special Teams Highlights

Gator Kickers Evan McPherson and Eddy Pineiro are simply automatic.

The two were perfect Sunday, helping lift their teams to huge wins.

In Tennessee, Money Mac did what he does, connecting on both of his field goals – from 38 and 47 yards – and both of his extra points. McPherson’s leg proved to be the difference in a big four-point win that helped Cincy tie Baltimore for the AFC North lead.

In Carolina Eddy Pineiro has quietly become one of the league’s best and most reliable kickers. Pineiro nailed both his extra points and all three of his field goal attempts, smashing home 26, 36 and 42 yarders.

Pineiro is now 22 of 24 on field goal attempts this season.

His 22 made field goals are the sixth-most in the league and his 91% field goal percentage ranks third (min. 20 attempts).

Both Pineiro and McPherson are perfect from beyond 50 yards, combining 6-for-6 from deep.

Arizona Cardinals (Arizona 24 – LA Chargers 25)

74 – DJ Humphries – OL – 8th year (Injured Reserve)

20 – Marco Wilson – CB – 2nd year (Started at cornerback, recorded eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended)

75 – Max Garcia – G – 8th year (Started at right guard)

Atlanta Falcons (Atlanta 13 – Washington 19)

8 – Kyle Pitts – TE – 2nd year (Injured Reserve)

62 – Jonotthan Harrison – OL – 7th year (Active)

Baltimore Ravens (Baltimore 27 – Jacksonville 28)

10 – Demarcus Robinson – WR – 7th year (Started at wide receiver, recorded one reception for 17 yards)

48 – Jeremiah Moon – OLB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

74 – David Sharpe – OT – 5th year (Practice Squad)

Buffalo Bills (Buffalo 28 – Detroit 25)

24 – Kaiir Elam – CB – Rookie (Appeared at cornerback)

Carolina Panthers (Carolina 23 – Denver 10)

24 – CJ Henderson – CB – 3rd year (Started at cornerback, recorded four tackles)

4 – Eddy Pineiro – K – 5th year (2-for-2 on extra points, 3-for-3 on field goals, connecting from 26, 36 and 42 yards)

Cincinnati Bengals (Cincinnati 20 – Tennessee 16)

95 – Zachary Carter – DL – Rookie (Started at defensive tackle)

2 – Evan McPherson – K – 2nd year (2-for-2 on extra points, 2-for-2 on field goals connecting from 38 and 47 yards)

Cleveland Browns (Cleveland 23 – Tampa Bay 17)

99 – Taven Bryan – DT – 5th year (Started at defensive tackle, recorded one tackle)

Dallas Cowboys (Dallas 28 – NY Giants 20)

56 – Dante Fowler Jr. – OLB – 8th year (Recorded one tackle)

34 – Malik Davis – RB – Rookie (Appeared at running back)

14 – Antonio Callaway – WR – 3rd year (Practice squad)

Denver Broncos (Denver 10 – Carolina 23)

16 – Tyrie Cleveland – WR – 4th year (Practice Squad)

Detroit Lions (Detroit 25 – Buffalo 28)

34 – Alex Anzalone – LB – 6th year (Started at linebacker, recorded nine tackles, one pass defended and one interception)

40 – Jarrad Davis – LB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Green Bay Packers (Green Bay 33 – Philadelphia 40)

93 – TJ Slaton – DL – 2nd year (Recorded three tackles)

Houston Texans (Houston 15 – Miami 30)

31 – Dameon Pierce – RB – Rookie (Started at running back, carried five times for eight yards and caught three passes for nine yards)

52 – Jonathan Greenard – DE – 3rd year (Injured Reserve)

Jacksonville Jaguars (Jacksonville 28 – Baltimore 27)

75 – Jawaan Taylor – OT – 5th year (Started at right tackle)

Kansas City Chiefs (Kansas City 26 – LA Rams 10)

8 – Carlos Dunlap – DE – 13th year (Recorded three tackles and one pass defended)

19 – Kadarius Toney – WR – 2nd year (Inactive)

5 – Tommy Townsend – P – 3rd year (Punted once for 49 yards, pinning Los Angeles inside the 20)

Los Angeles Rams (LA Rams 10 – Kansas City 26)

19 – Brandon Powell – WR – 5th year (Caught two passes for six yards and returned three kickoffs for a 26-yard average)

12 – Van Jefferson – WR – 3rd year (Caught three passes for 29 yards and one touchdown)

Miami Dolphins (Miami 30 – Houston 15)

83 – Freddie Swain – WR – 3rd year (Practice Squad/Injured List)

22 – La’Mical Perine – RB – 3rd year (Practice Squad)

Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota 33 – New England 26)

93 – Jonathan Bullard – DL – 7th year (Started at defensive end, recorded two tackles)

New England Patriots (New England 26 – Minnesota 33)

77 – Trent Brown – OT – 8th year (Started at left tackle)

New Orleans Saints (New Orleans 0 – San Francisco 13)

6 – Marcus Maye – S – 6th year (Started at safety, recorded five tackles)

69 – Jabari Zuniga – DE – 2nd year (Practice Squad)

New York Jets (NY Jets 31 – Minnesota 10)

36 – Marcell Harris – LB – 5th year (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia 40 – Green Bay 33)

23 – CJ Gardner-Johnson – S – 3rd year (Started at safety, recorded one tackle)

Fred Johnson – OT – 4th year (Practice Squad)

Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday Night vs Indianapolis)

31 – Quincy Wilson – CB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

33 – Duke Dawson – DB – 4th year (Practice Squad)

Seattle Seahawks (Seattle 34 – Las Vegas 40)

78 – Stone Forsythe – OL – 2nd year (Appeared at tackle)

39 – Teez Tabor – DB – 4th year (Inactive)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tampa Bay 17 – Cleveland 23)

22 – Keanu Neal – S – 7th year (Recorded eight tackles, two QB hits and a half-sack)

2 – Kyle Trask – QB – 2nd year (Inactive)

Washington Commanders (Washington 19 – Atlanta 13)

59 – Jon Bostic – LB – 10th year (Started at linebacker, recorded two tackles)