Gators in the NFL: Week 1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The NFL is back! And week one marked the career start for several Gator rookies.

Offensive Highlights

You’ve heard the Buzz all offseason. Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce had impressed throughout training camp and preseason. Appearing in two preseason games, Pierce garnered 86 yards on the ground and one rushing score, averaging 7.8 yards per carry.

His work done before the season earned him the starting running back job during the season, and that’s where his career began Sunday in Houston. Pierce finished with 39 yards from scrimmage in a tie with the Colts.

Defensive Highlights

Two Gator Rookie Defenders made their debut in week one: Bills’ cornerback Kaiir Elam and Bengals’ defensive lineman Zachary Carter .

Both Elam and Carter excelled in preseason, earning playing time in their first game. Elam, a first round pick in April, finished with three tackles, helping lift the Bills over the Defending Super Bowl Champion Rams 31-10 on opening night.

Another young Gator defender picked up right where he left off last year: Texans’ third-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard. Greenard led Houston with eight sacks last season.

On Sunday, they made a game-changing 4th-down stop to keep it a one-score game.



A veteran Gator defensive lineman also made a huge play Sunday. Chiefs’ Carlos Dunlap, now in his 13th season, brought down Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for a huge 3rd-down sack. Dunlap is now just three sacks away from a milestone 100 in his illustrious career.

Special Teams Highlights

A pair of Gator Kickers made a pair of big-time kicks Sunday.

Trailing by two with just over a minute left, Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro nailed a 34-yarder to give Carolina the lead late. Pineiro was perfect on the day, going 3-for-3 on extra points and connecting on his lone field goal attempt.

In Cincinnati, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson crushed a career-long 59-yarder to give the Bengals their first points of the 2022 season.



Now in year two, “Money Mac” is 10-12 of field goals beyond 50 yards in his career. His nine field goals of 50 yards or more led all Kickers last season.

Arizona Cardinals (Arizona 21 – Kansas City 44)

74 – DJ Humphries – OL- 8th year (Started at left tackle)

20 – Marco Wilson – CB – 2nd year (Started at cornerback, recorded five total tackles, one forced fumble and two passes defended)

75 – Max Garcia – G – 8th year (Appeared at guard against Kansas City)

Atlanta Falcons (Atlanta 26 – New Orleans 27)

8 – Kyle Pitts – TE – 2nd year (Started at tight end, recorded two receptions for 19 yards)

20 – Teez Tabor – CB – 4th year (Practice Squad)

Baltimore Ravens (Baltimore 24 – NY Jets 9)

10 – Demarcus Robinson – WR – 7th year (Caught two passes for 19 yards)

48 – Jeremiah Moon – OLB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

74 – David Sharpe – OT – 5th year (Practice Squad)

Buffalo Bills (Buffalo 31 – LA Rams 10)

24 – Kaiir Elam – CB – Rookie (Recorded three tackles)

Carolina Panthers (Carolina 24 – Cleveland 26)

24 – CJ Henderson – CB – 3rd year (Recorded three tackles and one pass defended)

4 – Eddy Pineiro – K – 4th year (3-for-3 on extra points, 1-for-1 on field goals, connecting from 34 yards)

Cincinnati Bengals (Cincinnati 20 – Pittsburgh 23)

95 – Zachary Carter – DL – Rookie (Appeared at defensive tackle against Pittsburgh)

2 – Evan McPherson – K – 2nd year (0-for-1 on extra points, 2-for-3 on field goals, connecting from 59 and 26 yards)

Cleveland Browns (Cleveland 26 – Carolina 24)

99 – Taven Bryan – DT – 5th year (Started at defensive tackle, recorded one tackle)

Dallas Cowboys (Dallas 3 – Tampa Bay 19)

56 – Dante Fowler Jr. – DE – 8th year (Appeared at defensive end against Tampa Bay)

34 – Malik Davis – RB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

Denver Broncos (Monday Night vs Seattle)

16 – Tyrie Cleveland – WR – 3rd year

Detroit Lions (Detroit 35 – Philadelphia 38)

34 – Alex Anzalone – LB – 6th year (Started at inside LB, recorded nine total tackles, including one tackle for loss)

40 – Jarrad Davis – LB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Green Bay Packers (Green Bay 7 – Minnesota 23)

93 – TJ Slaton – DL – 2nd year (Recorded two total tackles)

Houston Texans (Houston 20 – Indianapolis 20)

31 – Dameon Pierce – RB – Rookie (Started at running back, carried 11 times for 33 yards and caught one pass for six yards)

52 – Jonathan Greenard – DE – 3rd year (Started at defensive end, recorded four total tackles, including two tackles for loss)

Jacksonville Jaguars (Jacksonville 22 – Washington 28)

75 – Jawaan Taylor – OT – 4th year (Started at right tackle)

Kansas City Chiefs (Kansas City 44 – Arizona 21)

8 – Carlos Dunlap – DE – 13th year (Recorded four tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit)

5 – Tommy Townsend – P – 3rd year (Punted twice for a 54-yard average, 44.5 net average)

Los Angeles Rams (LA Rams 10 – Buffalo 31)

12 – Van Jefferson – WR – 3rd year (Inactive)

19 – Brandon Powell – WR – 5th year (Caught one pass for 10 yards, rushed once for three yards and returned four kicks for a 16.8-yard average)

Miami Dolphins (Miami 20 – New England 7)

83 – Freddie Swain – WR – 3rd year (Practice Squad)

Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota 23 – Green Bay 7)

93 – Jonathan Bullard – DL – 7th year (Started at defensive end, recorded one tackle)

New England Patriots (New England 7 – Miami 20)

77 – Trent Brown – OT – 8th year (Started at left tackle)

New Orleans Saints (New Orleans 26 – Atlanta 24)

6 – Marcus Maye – S – 6th year (Started at strong safety, recorded nine total tackles and forced one fumble)

New York Giants (NY Giants 21 – Tennessee 20)

89 – Kadarius Toney – WR – 2nd year (Carried two times for 23 yards)

New York Jets (NY Jets 9 – Baltimore 24)

36 – Marcell Harris – LB – 5th year (Appeared at linebacker against Baltimore)

Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia 38 – Detroit 35)

23 – CJ Gardner-Johnson – S – 3rd year (Started at safety, recorded five tackles and defended one pass)

Seattle Seahawks (Monday Night vs Denver)

78 – Stone Forsythe – OL – 2nd year

94 – Jabari Zuniga – DE – 2nd year (Practice Squad)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tampa Bay 19 – Dallas 3)

22 – Keanu Neal – S – 7th year (Recorded one tackle)

74 – Fred Johnson – OL – 4th year (Inactive)

2 – Kyle Trask- QB – 2nd year (Inactive)

Washington Football Team (Washington 28 – Jacksonville 22)

59 – Jon Bostic – LB – 10th year (Appeared at linebacker against Jacksonville)