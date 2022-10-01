Gators’ Goal: Increased Improvement – Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If we have learned anything four games into Billy Napier ‘s tenure as Florida’s head coach, it’s that Saturdays will be compelling for the Orange & Blue faithful.

Next up — a rare Sunday date.

The Gators (2-2) host Eastern Washington (1-2) on Sunday afternoon at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game was pushed back a day due to Hurricane Ian’s impact on the state.

Florida split its first four games in an eventful fashion. Amari Burney’s last-second interception sealed an upset of then-No. 7 Utah. Quarterback Anthony Richardson’s two interceptions proved deadly as a nine-point lead vanished against Kentucky. Richardson’s struggles allowed USF to hang around until a last-minute field-goal attempt by the Bulls missed its mark. And finally, Richardson had a career-best performance, and Diwun Black’s recovery of an onsides kick quieted Neyland Stadium in the final seconds until a Desperation Hail Mary was intercepted to snap Tennessee’s five-game losing streak in the series.

Time to exhale.

The Gators hope to do exactly that on Sunday against the FCS-classified Eagles, who flew cross-country for their first taste of life in the Southeastern Conference. Florida is a heavy favorite in its final game before a six-game stretch against SEC opponents.

While the 38-33 loss at Tennessee kept UF winless in conference play, Napier was pleased with how the Gators refused to fold after falling behind 38-21. The game remained in doubt until Richardson’s pass from Tennessee’s 39-yard line was intercepted on the game’s final play.

“The collective effort of our team — offense, defense, and special teams — we made a few too many Mistakes to win the game. That’s as simple as you can put it,” Napier said of Florida’s first loss to the Vols since 2016 “When you play a team of that caliber, those Mistakes are too much to overcome. I was proud of the intangibles the team showed. There’s no question we were ready to play. We were ready to compete. We embraced the big stage and the opportunity that came with it.”

In the wake of the loss, the Gators returned home and dealt with an adjusted schedule due to Hurricane Ian. UF canceled classes Wednesday through Friday to prepare for Ian’s approach. The Massive Hurricane had little impact in north central Florida, but other parts of the state suffered devastating damage and flooding.

The Gators will be without an injured safety Trey Dean III on Sunday against Eastern Washington. (Photo: Jordan McKendrick/UAA Communications)

Meanwhile, Napier and his staff focused on the task ahead: Eastern Washington and improving as a team.

“We’re still at a place where as a team here, we’re trying to teach better. We’re trying to Coach better, play better, have more self-discipline,” Napier said. “Trying to have more detail, better communication, better Fundamentals and techniques.

“That’s been the focus with the staff. I like to say we try to eliminate the bad football.”

The culprits have been easy to identify in the first third of the season.

First, Richardson’s inconsistency has been costly. He is completing only 53.7 percent (65 of 121) of his passes with two touchdowns and five interceptions. However, Richardson’s play at Tennessee was a huge positive for Florida. He completed 24 of 44 for a career-high 453 yards and two scores.

If Richardson continues to trend in that direction, the Gators’ prospects for the rest of the season improve drastically.

“I think the big thing for him is I saw him kind of flip the switch as a competitor and really just get consumed with, ‘hey, look, this is my team. I’m going to take my team. We’re going to beat your team. I’m going to do everything I can do to help my teammates and help our team win, and just competing and not really worrying about anything else.’

“I think ultimately that’s where I saw a little bit of growth from him. He was enjoying it. He was embracing it. He was in his element, which I think ultimately, as a player, that’s how the game is supposed to be played , and that’s why it’s fun to play.”

The other main issue the Gators have endured is defensive breakdowns in the secondary. On more than one occasion, Tennessee receivers ran free for wide-open receptions and huge gains. Fifth-year senior safety Trey Dean, criticized by fans for his play against the Vols, will not be in the lineup on Sunday due to an injury. The tandem of Donovan McMillon and Chamber Wilson will help fill Dean’s role, and cornerback Jaydon Hill is expected to play for the first time since the 2020 season. Hill has recovered from a knee injury and provides the unit with a veteran who started five games two years ago.

The Gators are currently out of the division race at 0-2 in the SEC for the first time since 1986. To get back into it, they will likely have to win their final six conference games, including a matchup against No. 1-ranked Georgia later this month in Jacksonville.

Few are giving them a chance, but transfer receiver Ricky Pearsall said that wouldn’t stop them from trying.

“We’re still hungry,” Pearsall said. “10-2 sounds great to me. Everybody’s Mindset is that we’ve got to win out.”

In his brief time at Florida, Napier has already suffered more losses than a season ago at Louisiana. They understood the challenges of taking over a program that finished 6-7 last season and plays in the toughest conference in the country.

He also understands what must happen to turn it around. He learned from the best while on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.

His message to the Gators is clear.

“If you want to be elite, if you want to go be amongst the very best in the country, you need to have a different Mindset and different approach,” Napier said. “I think for us, it’s about simplifying and really narrowing our focus. What’s going to help us improve? What’s going to help us get to where we want to be as individuals, as position groups, as units, as an entire team?

“We have a laundry list of things that we need to eliminate each week. We’ve got a smart group here. I think they’re very aware of what the issues are, and I think they’re working hard to address those issues .”