Gators get back on track with big win vs. EWU

In a rare Sunday game at The Swamp, rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, Florida football dominated in all phases in a 52-17 Rout of Eastern Washington.

The Gators (3-2, 0-2 SEC) bounced back from a 38-33 loss at Tennessee with big plays throughout the game, beginning with a 75-yard TD pass from quarterback Anthony Richardson to receiver Justin Shorter on Florida’s opening offensive play .

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall added a 76-yard touchdown run on a reverse, one of three rushing TDs in the first half for the Gators, as Florida built a 35-3 Halftime lead.

Here are five takeaways from Sunday’s game.

Anthony Richardson remains on point

Richardson, who threw for 453 yards and 2 TDs last week against Tennessee, picked up where he left off by hitting Shorter in stride for a 75-yard TD pass to put the Gators up 7-3. He went 6 of 7 for 185 yards and 2 TDs in the first half and added a 45-yard run on a scramble in which he faked a handful of Eastern Washington defenders.

In the second quarter, Richardson left the game briefly after tweaking his ankle but returned to throw his second TD pass of the game, a 21-yard TD pass to Xzavier Henderson. Overall, Richardson completed 8 of 10 passes for 240 yards, 2 TDs and 1 interception before leaving the game late in the third quarter.

Defense gets stops

After allowing Eastern Washington to gain 103 yards in the first quarter on two long drives, Florida’s defense figured things out and played solid for the remainder of the game. Florida was able to get off the field on third down and forced a pair of fourth down stops in the first half. The defense even forced one takeaway, with safety Miguel Mitchell forcing a fumble that was recovered by defensive lineman Chris McClellan.

Pass Rush brings the heat

Florida was able to get pressure on Eastern Washington quarterback Gunner Talkington. Brenton Cox recorded his first two sacks of the season and Princely Umanmielen added a sack and forced a fumble in the third quarter, but the Gators were unable to recover the loose ball.

Jalen Kitna shines as backup QB

Jalen Kitna showed no signs of nerves in his first action of his college career. With Richardson out Briefly in the second quarter with an ankle injury, Kitna connected with Pearsall on a pass downfield, setting up a Florida touchdown. In the third quarter, Kitna threw his first career TD pass on a 62-yard strike to freshman Caleb Douglas.

Super subs

The second half allowed for Florida to empty its bench and get valuable experience for its second and third-team players. Running back Lorenzo Lingard scored his third career rushing TD, and first as a Gator, on an 11-yard TD run. Wide receiver Daejon Reynolds had a 54-yard catch in the third quarter and freshman wide receiver Caleb Douglas added a 62-yard TD catch.