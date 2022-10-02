Gators get back on track with big win vs. EWU

In a rare Sunday game at The Swamp, rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, Florida football dominated in all phases in a 52-17 Rout of Eastern Washington.

The Gators (3-2, 0-2 SEC) bounced back from a 38-33 loss at Tennessee with big plays throughout the game, beginning with a 75-yard TD pass from quarterback Anthony Richardson to receiver Justin Shorter on Florida’s opening offensive play .

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall added a 76-yard touchdown run on a reverse, one of three rushing TDs in the first half for the Gators, as Florida built a 35-3 Halftime lead.

Here are five takeaways from Sunday’s game.

Florida Gators wide receiver Jordan Pouncey (86) celebrates a touchdown with Florida Gators running back Lorenzo Lingard (21) during second half action against Eastern Washington in Gainesville, on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

Anthony Richardson remains on point

Richardson, who threw for 453 yards and 2 TDs last week against Tennessee, picked up where he left off by hitting Shorter in stride for a 75-yard TD pass to put the Gators up 7-3. He went 6 of 7 for 185 yards and 2 TDs in the first half and added a 45-yard run on a scramble in which he faked a handful of Eastern Washington defenders.

