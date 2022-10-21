Gators Drop 5-2 Decision to Vanderbilt

Next Game: at Alabama 10/23/2022 | 7 p.m October 23 (Sun) / 7 pm at Alabama History

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida lost 5-2 to Vanderbilt on a cool Thursday evening at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

Seven was the largest combined goal output in a single match for either team this season. Five of the seven goals came off set plays.

Tonight’s result eliminates Florida from the Southeastern Conference Tournament, as the top 10 teams advance to the 2022 event in Pensacola, Fla.

Thursday’s scoring:

There was plenty of first-half scoring, as the Commodores took a 3-1 lead into halftime.

Vanderbilt scored twice within a three-minute span. Peyton Cutshall opened the evening’s scoring when she put in the clearance attempt off a corner kick at 19:57. Amber Nguyen’s 25-yard free kick just dipped under the crossbar to score at 22:32.

Florida sophomore Madison Young got the Gators on the board in the 28th minute. She headed in Delaney Tauzel’s corner kick at the far post. It was Young’s second Collegiate goal, with both coming off headers.

Scoring off corner kicks is something Young works on after the team finishes practice.

“Honestly, it was just like a sense of relief, because I feel like in a lot of the games, I’ve been really close and it just wasn’t happening,” Young said regarding her previous chances. “So it was just really cool to finally get one.”

The Commodores pushed the lead back out to two in the 30th minute. Hannah McLaughlin’s deep cross was headed in by Raegan Kelley at the far post.

Vanderbilt started the second half scoring in the 61stSt minute. Nguyen’s deep cross landed just above the six-yard box at the far post. Kelley used her left foot to place it in.

Another Tauzel corner kick led to Florida’s second goal at 70:23. The ball traveled to the far post corner where it deflected in off a Commodore defender.

VU scored on another free kick soon after UF’s score. Abi Brighton put in her 24-yard shot in the 73rd minute.



Florida Coach Samantha Bohon Said:

On tonight’s match:

“Vanderbilt is a good team. You saw that today. We had to play pretty much near perfect to be competitive with them. There were Moments and stretches of time where I thought we did get to kind of push back and have a little bit of play in our Offensive side of things.

“I’m just really appreciative for this group to be down three goals and still literally fight to the very end. To me, that bodes well for the mentality of this program. One of our core fundamental values ​​is that blue collar fighting mentality. That was on display tonight. I’m just disappointed for them that we couldn’t keep them off the board as much.” – Florida Head Coach Samantha Bohon

Is Madison Young’s goals:

“Maddie Young went and Hunted after the ball. Credit to her as she just went after it. That’s a really good mentality to have on set pieces. You also have to give Delaney [Tauzel] credit because her serves were spot on. They were really dangerous and just placed in a perfect place. So between the two of them, it was really good partnership tonight.” – Florida Head Coach Samantha Bohon

Records:

Florida: 2-12-1, 0-7-1 SEC

Vanderbilt: 10-2-3, 4-2-2 SEC

Series Record:

Florida leads 28-5-3

Next Up:

Florida travels to Tuscaloosa, Ala., for a Sunday evening match at league leader and No. 3 Alabama (15-1-1, 8-0 SEC). The Tide won 4-1 Tonight at Mississippi State tonight.

Sunday, Oct. 23 at No. 3 Alabama

Stadium: Donald R. Disney Stadium (320)

Weather: 68 degrees, clear, Winds NNE 6 mph

Goals by Period 1 2 Total Vanderbilt 3 2 5 Florida 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

Well. Time Team Goal Scorer Asst 1. 19:57 VU Peyton Cutshall 2. 22:32 VU Amber Nguyen 3. 27:48 UF Madison Young Delaney Tauzel 4. 29:09 VU Raegan Kelley Hannah McLaughlin 5. 60:24 VU Raegan Kelley Amber Nguyen 6. 70:23 UF Own Goal 7: 72:56 VU Abi Brighton

Shots: Vanderbilt 14, Florida 4

Saves: Vanderbilt 0 (Kate Devine 0), Florida 2 ( Alexa Goldberg 2)

Offsides: VU 0, UF 4