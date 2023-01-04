Gators AD Scott Stricklin talks ‘healthy’ College Football Playoff expansion, future of postseason

Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin, who previously served on the College Football Playoff committee, has previously pushed for amending college football’s postseason.

“Our college football postseason isn’t as meaningful as it should be,” Stricklin said on the Paul Finebaum Show during the 2021 season, and it wasn’t the first time he’d expressed the sentiment. Although he’s no longer a member of the CFP committee, Stricklin remains an influential figure in the college football landscape, given his role at UF and experience within Collegiate athletics, and his opinion of the postseason model carries considerable weight as changes are on the horizon. The College Football Playoff will expand to a 12-team format in 2024, increasing the amount of Worthwhile contests in the postseason.

In an Episode of Florida’s official podcast, Gator Tales, that was recorded prior to the 2022 College Football Playoff games between TCU-Michigan and Ohio State-Georgia, Stricklin discussed the recent expansion of the CFP, in addition to future expansion.

“This is certainly a healthy step,” Stricklin said. “Until we experience it, I don’t know that any of us can say, can point with confidence to potential issues or what needs to be improved. The 12-team playoff is an incredibly helpful, positive step for the sport. You’re going to have more schools who are in the running, in the mix, later in the year.”

The opinion of those within the conference is that the SEC is arguably the toughest level of competition in Collegiate football, and it’ll get even tougher when Oklahoma and Texas join the conference within the next two years.

Furthermore, the SEC is pushing for an expansion of sorts of its own, with teams pushing for a nine-game slate of league contests rather than the current format of playing eight SEC teams annually on the schedule.

By expanding the playoff format, SEC teams who have played a daunting slate won’t be eliminated from contending for a national championship, allowing the league to implement the move to a nine-game SEC schedule without jeopardizing its ability to be represented in the College Football Playoffs. All of this before factoring in the incentive to play a difficult foe in non-conference play, whether it’s against an in-state Rival or a cross-country contender, such as Florida’s back-to-back contests with Pac-12 power Utah or Oregon’s battle with Georgia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season.

“Two losses is not going to eliminate you. If you have two losses in October and you finish 10-and-2, you’re going to be in the playoff more than likely if you’re a Power-Five school, certainly an SEC school,” Stricklin said. “So, it’s going to, I think, incentivize people to play better non-conference schedules, because one loss is not going to knock you out, and the committee hopefully will value the strength of schedule part of it a little more than they have in the current environment. So, I think it’s really healthy.”

As for the future, Stricklin is uncertain what is in store for the College Football Playoff, whether it’s expansion, a rebranding or an alteration of the schedule. Considering the amount of changes the college football postseason has undergone throughout history, it’s safe to bet on those in charge continuing to search for Improvements to make.

“To me, what will be really interesting is the first two years of the expanded Playoffs are actually the last two years of the original CFP’s contract. So that’s going to look the way it is, we’re going to have first round on campus, quarterfinals in Bowl games, semifinals in Bowl games and then national championship game, right, a neutral site,” Stricklin said. “After those first two years, it could look different, because the contract, they’re fitting the 12-team playoff into the original contracts. When those contracts expire following the ’25 season, it could look even different. You could have more campus games, or the dates may shift. It will be fascinating to see, and my guess is we’ll look at what happens after the ’24 season – I say we, (but) the leadership, the Commissioners – will look at what happens after the ’24 season, and what’s good about that and what maybe could be improved on that. My guess is that will be looked at ’26 and beyond when they really form what the future of what the playoff’s going to look like.

“But I’m really excited, I think it’s healthy and looking forward to seeing the Gators compete in it.”