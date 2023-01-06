Gators 2023 regular season games

Florida and Billy Napier had a tough draw in 2022 facing the third-toughest schedule in the country, according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index. The SEC doesn’t get any easier from year-to-year, but Florida might not be facing as tough a schedule in 2023 as it did in Year 1 of the rebuild.

The non-conference schedule looks favorable for Florida. Kicking off the season at Utah won’t be easy, especially with the Utes looking for revenge after the Gators took the 2022 season opener, but it’s nothing Florida hasn’t dealt with before. There’s also Charlotte and McNeese State on the schedule, which serves as the USF and Eastern Washington equivalents. Of course, Florida State closes out the non-conference slate during rivalry week.

As far as conference play goes, Tennessee gets the September rivalry game to kick things off. The Gators will also host Vanderbilt but take on Kentucky, Missouri and South Carolina on the road in 2023. Florida is the home team for the Georgia game this year, which is like losing a recruiting weekend if Billy Napier decides not to (or is unable to) invite recruits to Jacksonville.

The LSU game is in Baton Rouge this year and Arkansas is the visiting SEC West program this year.

Here’s a look at each of the games in order, including any kickoff times we know of. Gators Wire will update this list as the team releases more information.