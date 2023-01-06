Gators 2023 regular season games
Florida and Billy Napier had a tough draw in 2022 facing the third-toughest schedule in the country, according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index. The SEC doesn’t get any easier from year-to-year, but Florida might not be facing as tough a schedule in 2023 as it did in Year 1 of the rebuild.
The non-conference schedule looks favorable for Florida. Kicking off the season at Utah won’t be easy, especially with the Utes looking for revenge after the Gators took the 2022 season opener, but it’s nothing Florida hasn’t dealt with before. There’s also Charlotte and McNeese State on the schedule, which serves as the USF and Eastern Washington equivalents. Of course, Florida State closes out the non-conference slate during rivalry week.
As far as conference play goes, Tennessee gets the September rivalry game to kick things off. The Gators will also host Vanderbilt but take on Kentucky, Missouri and South Carolina on the road in 2023. Florida is the home team for the Georgia game this year, which is like losing a recruiting weekend if Billy Napier decides not to (or is unable to) invite recruits to Jacksonville.
The LSU game is in Baton Rouge this year and Arkansas is the visiting SEC West program this year.
Here’s a look at each of the games in order, including any kickoff times we know of. Gators Wire will update this list as the team releases more information.
Sept. 2, TBA at Utah Utes
|All-time Record
|2-0
|Home Record
|2-0
|Away Record
|0-0
|Most Recent Outcome
|2022; W, 29-26
Sept. 9, TBA vs. McNeese State Cowboys
|All-time Record
|0-0
|Home Record
|0-0
|Away Record
|0-0
|Most Recent Outcome
|This will be the first meeting between the two.
Sept. 16, TBA vs. Tennessee Volunteers
|All-time Record
|31-21
|Home Record
|16-5
|Away Record
|14-13
|Most Recent Outcome
|2022; L, 38-33
|Game Notes
|Florida has not lost against Tennessee at home since 2003.
Sept. 23, TBA vs. Charlotte 49ers
|All-time Record
|0-0
|Home Record
|0-0
|Away Record
|0-0
|Most Recent Outcome
|This will be the first meeting between the two.
Sept. 30, TBA at Kentucky Wildcats
|All-time Record
|53-20
|Home Record
|29-6
|Away Record
|22-11
|Most Recent Outcome
|2022; L, 26-16
|Game Notes
|Florida is playing to avoid a three-game losing streak in the series that hasn’t happened since the 1950s.
October 7, TBA vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
|All-time Record
|43-11-2
|Home Record
|23-2-1
|Away Record
|20-8-1
|Most Recent Outcome
|2022; L, 31-24
|Game Notes
|Florida hasn’t lost consecutive games in this series since the 1950s.
October 14, TBA at South Carolina Gamecocks
|All-time Record
|30-10-3
|Home Record
|17-2
|Away Record
|12-8-1
|Most Recent Outcome
|2022; W, 38-6
October 28, TBA vs. Georgia Bulldogs (Neutral Site)
|All-time Record
|44-54-2
|Home Record
|1-1
|Away Record
|1-4
|Most Recent Outcome
|2022; L, 42-20
|Neutral Site Record
|42-49-2
Nov. 4, TBA vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
|All-time Record
|10-2
|Home Record
|5-0
|Away Record
|3-1
|Most Recent Outcome
|2020; W, 63-35
Nov. 11, TBA at Louisiana State Tigers
|All-time Record
|33-33-3
|Home Record
|16-15-3
|Away Record
|17-18
|Most Recent Outcome
|2022; L, 45-35
Nov. 18, TBA at Missouri Tigers
|All-time Record
|6-6
|Home Record
|4-2
|Away Record
|2-3
|Most Recent Outcome
|2022; W, 24-17
Nov. 25, TBA vs. Florida State
|All-time Record
|37-27
|Home Record
|22-12-1
|Away Record
|14-14-1
|Most Recent Outcome
|2022; L, 45-38
