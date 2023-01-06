Gatorade lauds CVU’s Jackson Sumner

Champlain Valley Union High School junior Jackson Sumner has been named the Vermont high school football player of the year for the 2022 fall season, Gatorade announced on Friday morning.

Sumner is the first Redhawk to be chosen for the award, which recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high academic achievement and exemplary character.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound junior wide receiver and defensive back was a force for the Redhawks (10-1) en route to a Division I state championship, amassing 1,271 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns. Sumner was also named to the Burlington Free Press all-state team after leading Champlain Valley to its first football championship with 504 total yards and 11 touchdowns in the playoffs.

“Jack is as dedicated to his craft as any young man I’ve ever met,” said Champlain Valley Union High School Coach Rahn Fleming. “He served his team on offense, defense and special teams. He was as likely to win a battle for the ball on a pass reception as on an interception.”

Sumner has volunteered locally at the Charlotte Central School and is also a talented track and field athlete. He has maintained a 3.14 GPA in the classroom, according to the news release.

Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” program, Sumner has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing.

