Gatorade honors Essex volleyball star Jocelyn Ray

Essex senior Jocelyn Ray has been named the Vermont high school volleyball player of the year for the 2022 fall season, Gatorade announced Friday morning.

Ray is the fifth Hornet and third in a row to be chosen for the award, which recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high academic achievement and exemplary character.

The 5-foot-10 senior middle hitter led the Hornets (17-0) to an undefeated season and second consecutive Division I state championship. Ray recorded 120 kills, 36 aces, 25 digs and nine blocks, posting a .373 hitting percentage, according to the release. Ray earned an all-state selection and was also named a Tri-State All-State, which encompasses Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

“Jocelyn is not only an excellent hitter, she’s an excellent captain and teammate,” Essex Coach Jen Liguori said in a statement. “She’s the kind of player every coach would love to have on their team.”

