Gator Soccer Loses 2-1 at East Carolina

Next Game: Tennessee 9/16/2022 | 7 p.m Sept. 16 (Fri) / 7 pm Tennessee History

GREENVILLE, NC – Florida lost 2-1 at East Carolina on a late Pirate goal Sunday at Johnson Stadium.

It was a tough loss to end Florida’s non-conference slate. The start for Sunday’s match was advanced three hours due to anticipated rain and storms. The rain started early in the match and increased intensity as the match moved along. At 76:01, the teams were pulled from the field due to standing water on the pitch and lightning in the area, leading to a 40-minute delay.

“We just want to be a team that’s resilient with that blue-collar mentality no matter what happens,” Florida Head Coach Samantha Bohon said. “We had to Uber to the match at Texas and obviously had a ton of rain today with a delay. We want to be a team that can push through that. This was another good opportunity for us to test and build that mentality.”

Sunday’s scoring:

After a scoreless opening 45 minutes, the teams exchanged penalty kick goals in the first 14 minutes of the second half.

A Pirate handball in the box led to the opening goal. Junior Delaney Tauzel stepped to the spot and hit the penalty kick at 48:20.

Then in the 59thth minute, Florida was whistled with a foul, giving the Pirates their PK opportunity. Carsen Parker scored to tie the match.

The Pirates were awarded a free kick at 84:17. Parker scored again, hitting a 20-yard shot from the middle to the lower corner of the net.

Did You Know?

Delaney Tauzel’s goal was the second of her Gator career and first since her freshman season.

goal was the second of her Gator career and first since her freshman season. Today’s 10 am ET start is the earliest in the program’s 28 seasons. It beats the previous 11 am ET start versus the College of Charleston on Feb. 20 in the Pandemic extended 2020-21 campaign.

Sunday’s match closed non-conference action for Florida. ECU next match begins American Athletic Conference play as the Pirates do have two more non-conference matches remaining on their schedule.

Records:

Florida: 2-5-0, 0-0-0 SEC

East Carolina: 5-2-1, 0-0-0 AAC

Series Record:

Florida leads 2-1

Next Up:

Florida begins league action when Defending Southeastern Conference Tournament Champion Tennessee comes to Dizney Stadium for a Friday, Sept. 16 matches at 7 pm ET.

Friday, Sept. 16 vs. RV Tennessee (3-2-1, 0-0 SEC)

Time/Site: 7 pm ET at Donald R. Disney Stadium

Stream: SEC Network + with Kyle Crooks and Matthew Stubbington calling the action

Streaming Audio: GatorVision with action called by Skyler Lebron

Live Stats

Tickets: Free

Promotions: Free food for UF students

Florida (2-5-0, SEC 0-0-0) at ECU (5-2-1, 0-0-0 AAC)

Stadium: Johnson Stadium (127)

Weather: 82 degrees, rain, Winds SSE 7 mph

Goals by Period 1 2 Total Florida 0 1 1 East Carolina 0 2 2

Scoring Summary:

Well. Time Team Goal Scorer Asst 1. 48:20 UF Delaney Tauzel PK 2. 58:04 ECU Carsen Parker PK 3. 84:17 ESU Carsen Parker Free Kick

Shots: Florida 18, East Carolina 10

Saves: Florida 1 ( Alexa Goldberg 1); ECU 4 (Maeve English 3; TEAM 1),

Offsides: UF 0, ECU 1