Gator Men’s Golf Returns for the Spring Season – ESPN 98.1 FM

Gator men’s golf will open their spring season at the Sea Best Invitational tournament on Monday. Florida enters the season ranked ninth.

The Lineup

With most of the starting lineup being seniors, the Gators have a lot of experience leading into the spring. Standouts from the fall include Fred Biondi, Ricky Castillo, Yuxin Lin, John Dubois and Quentin Debove. Head Coach JC Deacon mentioned that despite the senior leaders, he is excited for the future of Gator golf with the hardworking sophomores and juniors. In the fall, Debove, a junior from France, was the leader for the team. Last season, John Dubois won the SEC Championship as an individual.



https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/jc-deacon-raw_01.mp3

Keys to Success

With five spots to play in each tournament, Deacon explained that the competition for Qualifying to play “helps keep everyone sharp” for the challenging tournaments on the road. Another key to individual improvement that Deacon mentioned was strength, conditioning and nutrition. Quentin Debove’s commitment to the gym has paid off. His increased ball speed and distance allowed him to be the top player for the Gators this fall. Deacon is proud of the progress his players have made, saying “our guys are putting on some substantial muscle and strength, and we’re seeing in directly impact our team in a positive direction, and these kids are giving themselves a chance to be really successful at the next level as well.”

https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/jc-deacon-raw_01-1.mp3

A Hopeful Spring Ahead

In February, Florida will host the VyStar Credit Union Gators Invitational at the Mark Bostick Golf Course. Later, the Gators will play in the Southern Highlands Collegiate, NIT, and Augusta Haskins Award Invitational before having a chance at winning the SEC. With a packed spring schedule, Florida hopes to win the SEC Championship and compete for the National Championship in May. Deacon expressed his confidence in Gator golf, saying “this is the most Talented Talented team I’ve had in my nine years at Florida.”