Gator men’s basketball Coach Todd Golden

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -As October draws to a close, we look ahead to a busy month of November. That of course includes the start of college basketball. It’s a new look for the Gator men, who tip off under first year head Coach Todd Golden Nov. 7 vs. Stony Brook. On the eve of Florida’s intra-squad scrimmage, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell chats with Golden in an exclusive sitdown interview.

(Steve Russell):

“It’s our Pleasure to talk Florida men’s basketball with head Coach Todd Golden…Todd thanks for doing this…before I ask about your team, I want to ask you how excited you must be for the start of the season and to Coach this team”

(Todd Golden):

“I’m very excited, it’s been a hectic couple of months here getting this team organized and prepared. Going through the spring and summer, it seemed it would be a while, but here we are.”

(Steve Russell):

“When you come and inherit the Talent you have plus, new people in, Chemistry is important in any sport. What’s your Chemistry so far?”

(Todd Golden):

“So far, so good. The guys have been great about putting the team first, that’s an important core value being the best team we can be. It’s going to take a little longer for us to get completely on the same page playing on the floor but in terms of their attitude and supporting each other, they’ve been really good that way.”

(Steve Russell):

“One of the things I think when you inherit a team and have new guys coming in, it is the Chemistry part of it. From a locker room standpoint, guys getting along, knowing their roles, had that been good too?”

(Todd Golden):

“Yeah it’s been great. It’s been great to have Collin Castleton back, a big piece of our program. Then you have Kyle Lofton, a guy who’s going to be a point guard for us, another leader, a guy who’s been in college basketball a long time. A lot of our young guys have those guys to look up to and everybody else is just kind of fitting in really well. That should be a strength of our team this year.”

(Steve Russell):

“I know this will change from game one to however many games you play, but do you have an idea of ​​a rotation, or is that a work in progress?”

(Todd Golden):

“We have an idea of ​​who we want to be in the rotation, especially when we get to November 7th. The good thing for us is we have a lot of depth, we have guys who can impact the game in different ways, and at the beginning of the year, we might play 10-11 guys to start the season.”

(Steve Russell):

“The analytics thing is fascinating. A shot over here is worth one point, a shot over here is worth 1 point 1. Do the guys understand that yet and get it?”

(Todd Golden):

“We have a high IQ on this team and I think guys understand some shots are more valuable than others. We hunt rim two’s in our program, we hunt catch and shoot three’s. There are some good mid-range shots for guys on our team, but those are probably a little less valuable than the others, but our guys want to win and they understand if they put themselves in position to get those shots they’ll be on the floor more, so overall they have a pretty good understanding of what we’re trying to do offensively.”

(Steve Russell):

“You mentioned Castleton coming back, a Veteran guy. Has he gotten better, so far, in the time you’ve seen him?”

(Todd Golden):

“Absolutely, he’s made a drastic change in his body. He’s up to 250 pounds, 247 as of last week, and getting bigger and stronger is something we wanted to work on with him. Th other way where I’m proud of him is he has come a long way as a leader. He’s always been a good player, but I’ve challenged him to lift everybody else up as well, and take more responsibility in the leadership role, but he’s done a great job that way, so the guys, because they’ve seen so much success he’s had individually, can Rally behind him and now I’ve asked him to lift everybody else up in the program as well”

(Steve Russell):

“You look around the SEC, you’re coming into a new league, you know some of the teams that are in it. Are you looking forward to that challenge as well?”

(Todd Golden):

“Yeah, absolutely, it’s one of the benefits of being in this league, coming from the West Coast Conference, every game we felt like we had to win to stay alive. In the SEC, we’ll have a number of quad one and quad two opportunities in the conference season, you can get on your horse a little easier if you take a loss. You go to Kentucky, Arkansas, Auburn, all these places we play on the road. A lot of raucous environments. That’s why you want to be at this level, to play against the best.”

(Steve Russell):

“One thing I think you get the benefit of when you’re practicing and scrimmaging and other things is seeing different combinations. Do you try to get new combinations on the floor to see how they mesh together?”

(Todd Golden):

“Absolutely. That’s what we’ve been working on since the start of fall. Whether we’re using our workout time, or playing an open gym, now getting into practice, very rarely will we have two days in a row where you have the same guys playing together in practice. Now we’re tightening that up a little bit, trying to define a good group to start, and then 3-4-5 guys to come off the bench and mesh well together. It’s interesting and fun to see guys when they get with other players we see their levels rise”

(Steve Russell):

“Have you been pleased, a lot of times fans see players in practice but they don’t get a chance to see when there’s nobody here. They come in on their own, shoot and work on their skills. Have you been pleased with that aspect?”

(Todd Golden):

“Absolutely, I think our work ethic as a whole, as a program is in a really good place. A big part of that is the talent in our program. Guys understand if they’re not working, putting that extra time in, they’re not getting on the floor, it’s that simple. There’s a lot of accountability within the team that drives that. When you see guys come in and work on their own it gives you confidence as a Coach that you’re getting things going in the right direction.”

(Steve Russell):

“Obviously you’re a young guy but you’ve been a head coach for a while. What’s the best part of being a head coach?”

(Todd Golden):

“Just being able to lead a program especially at the college level. Being a head coach is a lot more than coaching. You have to operate as a CEO, in terms of figuring out your scheduling, recruiting, lineups, doing all these parts of running a game and program that really equates to winning. It’s really important to focus on these different things, whereas in the NBA, you’re just coaching, it’s X’s and O’s. I think here you get to be more of a mentor, a leader, and it drives me on a day to day basis.”

(Steve Russell):

“Final thing. Are you looking forward to hearing those Rowdies in the O’Connell Center when you play?”

(Todd Golden):

“Absolutely, I remember them vividly as an assistant at Auburn, we played them twice. I thought it was one of the best things about playing here, coming out 45 minutes before the game and the whole student section is packed. It’s a great home court advantage so we’re really excited to November 7th and see Stony Brook.”

(Steve Russell):

“On that note, the Gators are going to start soon. Our Pleasure to talk with Florida men’s basketball Coach Todd Golden. Todd, thanks man.”

(Todd Golden):

“Yeah, my pleasure, thank you.”

