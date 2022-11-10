Sports & Fitness Fall season Wrap ups for Gator Basketball, Volleyball, and Baseball Club Teams!

Gator Basketball Wins Conference Title

For the first time since 2011, the UHD men’s basketball club team are crowned conference Champions in the Houston Club Sports Basketball Conference (HCSBC). The club team finished the regular season 5-1 and owned the No. 1 seed heading into the weekend’s HCSBC Final Four Tournament. UHD found themselves in familiar territory as this was the same scenario back in Spring 2022, but the team fell short in the semi-finals. On November 6, the Gators were down in the semi-finals at Halftime 21-14 and went on a run to end the game to defeat Lone Star College-Cy Fair. UHD held Cy Fair to only nine points in the second half and made clutch free throws in the final 30 seconds to secure the 32-30 win and advance to the conference title game. In the conference title game, UHD had Revenge on their mind versus Texas A&M University who gave the Gators their only loss of the season on Oct. 28. The team battled all game and went on to win the conference title by defeating Texas A&M 39-30. UHD’s Branden Holt was named to the HCSBC All-Tournament Team and Deen LeBlanc was named HCBC Tournament MVP.

Women’s Volleyball

In Women’s volleyball, the UHD Women’s volleyball club team competed in the Houston Club Sports Conference (HCSC) playoff tournament on Nov. 5 as the No. 2 seeds The Gators finished the tournament 2-1 which forced a three-way tie for first place between UHD, Prairie View A&M and Texas A&M-Galveston. Unfortunately, due to the tie-breaker rules, UHD did not win the Championship but still finished on a strong note as they went on to defeat the would be Champions Prairie View A&M for the second time this year.

Men’s Baseball

The baseball club team wrapped up its Fall season at the 2022 NCBA Wood Wars Tournament. This tournament featured the strongest club baseball teams not only in the region, but in the Nation as well. UHD finished the tournament 1-1-1 with a strong performance to help the club prepare and get ready for their upcoming Spring 2023 season in the National Club Baseball Association (NCBA). The Gators dropped their first game versus Texas State but rebounded with a 6-2 win over Texas A&M-Corps of Cadets, and later tied the 2019 NCBA Division II World Series Champions Pittsburg State (Kansas). The club team will look to win their fourth straight conference championship this upcoming Spring season in the NCBA.