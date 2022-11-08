Gateway Recreation named 9-hole golf course of the year – Newton Daily News

Gateway Recreation Golf Course has 295 members, hosts numerous events throughout the year and is the home of several weekly leagues.

And now, for the first time, Gateway Recreation can be known as the 2022 9-hole golf course of the year.

The Iowa Golf Association named the 9-hole course located at the west end of Monroe as its course of the year for the first time recently.

“I have witnessed Gateway’s commitment to serving its community as a well-rounded 9-hole course,” course member Kendra Kane said to the IGA. “They have a very active board that coordinates a variety of activities and programs throughout the year.”

Gateway Recreation was named the 9-hole course of the year by the IGA on October 31. Representatives from the course will accept the award at the IGA annual Awards Banquet on Thursday, Dec. 8, at Terrace Hills Golf Course in Altoona.

Gateway Recreation Golf Course is the home course of the PCM Mustang golf teams. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The competitive levels are high at Gateway Recreation. The course is home to a fully-loaded men’s league, a women’s league consisting of 30 teams and youth programs that include tournaments and camps.

The process of choosing the 9-hole course of the year began with a general letter from the IGA. It Featured a list of opportunities for Nomination which included 9-hole course of the year, 18-hole course of the year, 9-hole superintendent of the year, 18-hole superintendent of the year, PGA Pro of the Year and Club Manager of the year.

Some of the criteria used in the selection process included Leagues offered, support for the community, women involvement, student involvement and men involvement.

“I knew no other course in the state of Iowa was better than Gateway representing all those different areas.” Gateway Recreation Golf Course Clubhouse Manager Angie Landgrebe said. “We could not have won this award without all of our dedicated members who support the activities we provide.”

Landgrebe, who shares the clubhouse manager role with Lori Thomas, said she printed off the Nomination form and encouraged members to nominate the course. She was unsure of how many members participated, but Kane was quoted on the IGA website.

“It is a very fun, family-oriented golf course that brings our community together,” Kane said.

Clint Brown, the IGA’s Director of Marketing and Communication, toured Gateway Recreation Golf Course and its facilities and inquired about the activities at the course.

Landgrebe, who began working at the course in 2012 before becoming clubhouse manager in 2019, feels Gateway Recreation was chosen because the course is able to support their community through the offseason events and the many fundraisers they host.

Some of the events the course hosts every year include its women’s, men’s and couple’s leagues, junior camp and tournament, middle school and high school tournaments for boys and girls, PCM high school golf and PCM’s middle school and high school home cross country meet.

“Sole Survivor is our biggest event of the year that involves a lot of members volunteering to make the event successful,” Landgrebe said. “We also have well-maintained facilities and grounds.”