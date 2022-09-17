Gastric lymphangioma: a case report and review of literature | BMC Gastroenterology

Lymphangioma is a rare benign soft tissue tumor that affects the gastrointestinal tract in adults. About 1% of lymphangiomas originate in the gastrointestinal tract, where the Colon is the most common site for lymphangiomas [2]. Only 24 cases of gastric lymphangioma published in English were found in the PubMed, Embase and Web of Science databases. The major advantage for discussion of this case is that we provided the fairly typical and detailed case images, including white-light endoscopic appearances, EUS signs, contrast-enhanced CT images and histopathological images. These images could help clinicians to get a better understanding of this rare benign tumor.

The characteristics of the 24 cases are shown in Table 1. The median age is 51.5 years, and 57.1% (12/21) is male. In most cases, gastric lymphangioma is a single tumor. Although tumors can range in size from 1.2 to 44 cm, most are less than 5 cm in diameter (65.0%, 13/20), with a median diameter of 3.8 cm. The tumor is most commonly found in the gastric antrum (36.3%, 8/22). There is only one case that is located in the gastric cardia [3].

Table 1 Cases of Gastric Lymphangioma in the English Literature

The clinical manifestations of gastric lymphangioma are generally nonspecific. Epigastric discomfort, as shown in our case, is the most common complaint (40.9%, 9/22). They may be asymptomatic and can be identified incidentally (18.2%, 4/22). Sometimes, they may have various chief complaints, even could cause gastrointestinal hemorrhage [4]tumor rupture [5]gastric outlet obstruction [6] or gastric perforation [7], depending upon the size and location of a tumor. There are only two cases that gastric lymphangioma coexists with mucosal gastric cancer. In one case [8]the mucosal adenocarcinoma is located immediately above the lymphangioma. While in our case, the gastric antrum lymphangioma and the gastric body adenocarcinoma are located apart.

Under white light endoscopy, the tumor is red–orange typical gastric mucosa with no ulcer or erosion; it is pliable upon compression with biopsy forceps. A large tumor may be translucent and lustrous. The depth and size of a lesion could be assessed with EUS. Under EUS, a cystic homogeneous echoless mass with hyperechoic inner septations in the third layer is the hallmark appearance of a gastric lymphangioma. The use of EUS examination can assist distinguish lymphangioma from gastric GIST (gastrointestinal stromal tumor), the most common gastric SEL. However, in the two cases composed of multiple small lymphatic spaces [3, 9]EUS could reveal a homogeneous medium echogenic mass.

Microscopically, gastric lymphangioma is characterized by localized proliferation of thin-walled, dilated lymphatic channels of various diameters observed in the current case. In the overlying squamous epithelium, there is no dysplasia. In most cases, determining the accurate diagnosis based on histological findings is not difficult. A negative immunoreactivity for FVIII, positive immunostaining pattern in lymphatic endothelial cells for D2-40 could help establish the diagnosis of lymphangioma in cases where it has to be distinguished from hemangioma.

Depending on the size of the tumor, different treatment options for gastric lymphangioma may be used. A large symptomatic tumor can be surgically removed. Endoscopic therapy was previously not used to resect gastric lymphangiomas. Kazuoki Hizawa et al. [9] firstly reported two cases of gastric lymphangioma resected by endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR) in 1996. Further more, the large tumor up to 4 cm in size has been reported to be totally and successfully resected by endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) without severe adverse consequences in 2016 [3], thanks to Advances in endoscopic procedures and the accumulation of surgical expertise by endoscopists. Endoscopic resection has been the treatment of choice for gastric lymphangioma, offering benefits over surgery in terms of minimal injury, elevated efficacy and safety, and improved quality of life following resection.

To summarize, gastric lymphangioma is a rare submucosal tumor that should be considered when diagnosing gastric SEL. The use of EUS for preoperative diagnosis and evaluation of tumor size and depth is critical.