Gaston County Amateur golf tournament set for Oct. 14-16

A later date has done little to dampen anticipation for the 49th annual Gaston County Amateur tournament.

Typically held in mid-September, the 54-hole event is set for Oct. 14-16.

“We changed (the tournament date) because of course availability,” said tournament co-chair Pat Morrow. “Outside of one year where there was a monsoon, we’ve held (a September date). Either way, we’re looking forward to good weather and better competition this year.”

Sticking with a recent trend, the tournament will be played at three different Gaston County golf courses.

