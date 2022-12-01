Gary Williams on Maryland’s attendance issues and how he’d fix them

Maryland basketball’s low attendance has been a popular topic during the Terps’ impressive 7-0 start under Kevin Willard. Xfinity Center has been Mostly empty during the first four home games, and on Wednesday the school discounted tickets to try to fill the building for its game against No. 16 Illinois is Friday. Maryland Legend Gary Williams chimed in on the subject during the DC Coaches Podcast.

“We have to work harder [to get fans to the games]. Because like you said, we’re located, you’re fighting a lot of things in DC in terms of the entertainment dollar. Plus, you got to get people there. Once people get there, they’ll come back. We have a good product to sell this year. People will come back, but you got to get them there. So how do you get them there? Features such as Jimmy said, [free] pizza, T-shirts, I don’t care, whatever it takes. That investment will pay back,” Williams said.

He learned that lesson from a coaching legend with whom he worked briefly.

“Woody Hayes Ohio State, [said]’Pay forward, you got to pay forward.’ That’s all he ever used to talk about, my first year there before he died. That’s all they talked about. He was in a wheelchair, but he kept saying, ‘Son, you have to pay forward. You have to visit children’s hospitals, you have to do all those things to make sure people know you’re part of the community. And he was 100% right.’

Williams also believes the demographics of the school’s students have affected fan interest.

“I think the one thing is, the student body has changed since I was there … We got most of our guys from New Jersey, New York, you know, that were wanting to be at games. They’d go to the [Madsion Square] Garden .. Palestra in Philadelphia. So they were used to going to games like that. Now the student body has changed quite a bit. It’s a different student body. But I think in this area, and I’ve said this before, you have to win, and then the people will come,” he said.

The conversation shifted to last week’s game against Coppin State, Maryland’s first game as a ranked team this season and the Homecoming of Terps Legend Juan Dixon.

“For Coppin, it’s Thanksgiving, Everybody’s home. You’re not going to get the walk-up that you would in Lawrence, Kansas, or places like that, Williams said.

Jimmy Patsos chimed in.

“Juan Dixon’s coming home, they should,” they said.

Williams: “Yeah, I know. But see, Maryland’s got to publicize that too … It’s all about Juan Dixon coming back to Maryland, [and Maryland] being ranked, you know, the whole thing You got to sell that. That’s got to be on the side of buses, that’s got to be everywhere. And I think we have to, Maryland has to understand that that you have to do a little more in this area, in a Metropolitan area, DC Metropolitan area and DMV,” he said. “Just to get things up billboards on 95 leading into Baltimore, leading into College Park, you know, all those things can be done that haven’t been done. And I’ve been on a little bit of a soapbox to try to get it done. Because this team deserves people in the stands, they’ve earned the right to have people in the stands … There shouldn’t be an empty seat for Illinois, there shouldn’t be an empty seat for UCLA. Great home games coming up.”

It’s also been discussed often that Xfinity Center’s non-centralized location — unlike Cole Field House, where Williams coached for much of his time — hurts student attendance.

‘That’s the other thing. Where Cole was located, right? Okay, Our students could be downtown, drinking ’til 8:30 and then walk up the hill and go into Cole Field House, and it’d be crazy, you know, just be one that’s a typical college campus on you know, that’s Ohio State, that’s what kids do. You know, it’s, it’s a great thing,” Williams said.

“The other thing is, Kevin Willard pointed this out — in the corners, there’s about probably, in the four corners all the way up to, are the worst seats in the building. They would like to see message boards in those corners. And what you’d get back from that, through advertising, would probably be more income than you would from [ticket sales].

Patsos shifted the conversation to football attendance, which has also lagged at Maryland.

“We’ll talk about this real quick. I go to Wisconsin, Maryland’s football game, right? Rain, everything, but they still had like 60,000 [fans]. They’re out of [80,000 capacity] and it was pouring,” he said. “They took out like 10,000 seats, and they put these bars in the endzone with TVs that have other games on. They turn sideways, see it from the field, in other words, it’s a great endzone-like club seating. We could have beers, be alums and talk and not watch the game. So you got to get to that Somehow where the Terps play,” he said, adding that there could be a smaller version of that at Xfinity.

“GW has a better lounge off their court than the University of Maryland. So in other words, to go have drinks and eat, like, it’s a good, it’s a perfect setup.”

Perhaps the biggest reason for attendance declining everywhere: more games are on TV and online, and fans increasingly enjoy the option of watching from home.

“TV has hurt college basketball in terms of attendance at games across the country, not just Maryland, but across the country. I mean, like last night, what if your team was playing last night, and you could lay on the couch and turn on your TV and watch the games that were on last night? I mean, it’s a hard sell to get people to go to games and you kind of sell your soul for the TV money as a conference,” Williams said. “There’s empty seats because of that. I was watching Michigan, some of the Michigan football game this past weekend, was really close to empty seats. They had empty seats in the Michigan football stadium, which is unheard of. There’s empty seats.”