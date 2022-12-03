Gary Williams is on the Kevin Willard bandwagon

Gary Williams has been one of Kevin Willard’s go-to guys since he arrived at Maryland. The Terps’ first-year basketball quickly built a relationship with the Hall of Fame former Maryland coach.

“Coach Williams has been phenomenal, Willard said before the season. Be knows everything that goes on in this town. He knows this program inside and out. And he’s just been, he’s been a great resource for me so far.”

Williams, you won’t be surprised to learn, has been impressed by Willard’s work during the team’s eye-opening 7-0 start.

“The job that Kevin Willard has done in terms of coming in, making sure the key players stayed in the program, which is really difficult to do with the transfer Portal now. Some other things, just getting them to buy into a way to play this really entertaining, fast-paced, pressing defense, fastbreak offense, looking for the first good shot, that type of thing, which I think most basketball fans really enjoy,” Williams said Thursday on the The Kevin Sheehan Show.

Sheehan mentioned that he, like everyone, didn’t expect such a strong start from the team.

“I didn’t either. I thought it takes a year usually to get the team playing the way you’d like to play. But the one thing about that, having those Seniors come in, they know this is their last shot, you know, they can’t go into the transfer Portal again. They’re done, you know, in terms of that. So they figured that out and it says something about the quality of the kids. They figured out that, ‘Hey, Kevin Willard wants us to play this, this is the way we’re going to play. And we’re going to try to win as many games as we can,'” Williams said.

Williams has been vocal about Maryland’s attendance issues in general, and specifically about making sure the crowd at tonight’s game against No. 16 Illinois generates that classic Maryland Homecourt advantage.

“We better. I’ll be very disappointed if we don’t because the team has earned it. You know, there’s no saying they haven’t done, what? You know, they’ve exceeded everybody’s expectations. And I think we as Maryland fans, we feel like we’re still part of the program and whatever, we have to show, support the team.”

