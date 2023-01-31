Gary Trent, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam

Scott: Toronto is the team that I think holds a lot of the cards for the trade deadline and is the biggest wild card going into the deadline… I wrote this closer to the G League Showcase, but it still stands true now according to NBA executives I’ ve spoken to around the league, they think Gary Trent Jr. still remains the top trade candidate on the Raptors. Trent just turned 24 years old, and in Toronto, he’s been consistent, averaging 18 or 19 points the past two seasons. He has an $18.8 million player option for next season. Given his age and the market, most executives I talk to think he can get around that, if not a little bit more, if he decides to opt out. They’re operating as if they think they will. He’s one of the top free agents projected to be available on our HoopsHype rankings.

Murphy: He’s kind of emblematic of the entire situation in Toronto, where they have a handful of guys that are good and are on decent contracts that a lot of good teams around the league would want. The tough part with Gary Trent Jr – beyond the fact that I’d say barring injury, it’s a certainty he’ll opt out after the season – is that the Raptors are in a bit of a cap situation with him and Fred VanVleet both able and likely to opt out this summer. If they couldn’t come to terms on a new deal with either of those guys, there’s the potential they lost them and can’t replace them. The Raptors don’t project to be a big cap space team even without those two guys.

What you’re looking at here for the Raptors is, do you deal Trent at the trade deadline? It’s like that Norman Powell for Trent trade over again, where it’s Let’s get someone who’s younger, a little less expensive, or has a little more team control.

Trent is a lot younger than Powell was at that point, and I think this team thinks he could continue to grow with them. The hard part comes, and my colleague Michael Grange had a piece on Trent where he said there’s mutual interest with both sides in re-signing, but what that didn’t get into is at what price? If Trent is looking at the Jordan Poole deal and the Tyler Lord deal, and he thinks the Anfernee Simons deal is on the low end for him, that gets a little tough. Then, you’re talking about a Raptors team that’s below .500 right now and would be locking into probably being a tax team pretty quickly. That’s why the situation is a little complicated. I personally tend to think he’s still the most likely to be dealt from the core here because he’s due a big raise.

They’re not only trying to see what the value is for Trent out there but also trying to gauge what the next contract looks like for him. If you don’t trade him at the deadline, does he have you over a Barrel this summer where it’s Trent at $25 million a year, or he leaves, and you don’t have Ample cap space to replace him? He’s the example this year of why Bird Rights are so valuable.

Scott: There are certainly people around the league that think he (Trent) can eclipse that $20 million mark. I’m not sure if he gets to the $25 million mark. If he does, it’s based on age. He’s 24. For Toronto, you’ve got big decisions to make because, down the line, you’ve got to look at OG Anunobywho’s eventually going to be eligible for an extension, Fred VanVleet’s free agency coming up, and Pascal Siakam has been the best player on your team overall and you’re going to have to pay him relatively soon as well. Scottie Barnes remains Untouchable as their youngest core piece.