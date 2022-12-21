Gary Player Sues Son, Grandson Amid Dispute Over Memorabilia

Gary Player’s memorabilia dispute with his son and grandson has reached a new level with the nine-time major Champion suing family members for selling or attempting to sell trophies and clubs from his collection.

Player Filed a legal complaint in May against his son Marc and in November a formal lawsuit against Marc’s son Damian, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Golf fans may remember the controversy surrounding Player’s son at the 2021 Masters. Marc was banned from all future Masters tournaments for promoting a golf ball brand during the ceremonial tee shot of Lee Elder, the first black golfer to compete at Augusta National.

