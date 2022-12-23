Gary Player files lawsuit against son and grandson | Golf News and Tour Information

This is far from the first time Player and his son Marc have waged legal battles. In 2020 Player won a $5 million lawsuit from unpaid royalties from a five-year period (2014-2018) from the Gary Player Group, which is run by Marc Player, one of Gary’s six children. Along with the payout, Player received the rights to his name and likeness back from the company. Player’s oldest son Wayne was at the center of controversy at the 2021 Masters that resulted in his removal from the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club; in an interview with Golf Digest this year Wayne said he was subsequently banned from the tournament.