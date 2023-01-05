Gary Player Can’t Stand the ‘Worst Rule Ever Invented’ in Golf

At its core, golf is one of the simplest sports ever created. Get the little white ball in the hole in fewer strokes than your playing competitors, and you win. Easy enough, right?

Well, the USGA complicated the game a bit by making 30 changes to the Rules of Golf a few years ago. One of those rule changes allowed players to keep the flagstick in the hole while putting on the green, and although it didn’t cause many problems on the PGA Tour, golf legend Gary Player calls it the “worst rule ever invented.”

