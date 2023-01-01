Gary Payton II shares feelings after receiving Warriors Championship ring

GP2 says it’s ‘amazing’ to get Dubs Championship ring Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Gary Payton II was a beloved member of the Warriors during his time in the Bay Area and he made sure to let Dub Nation know he reciprocated their feelings towards him.

After receiving his 2022 Warriors Championship ring from Draymond Green before the Warriors-Portland Trail Blazers game on Friday, Payton Briefly spoke to the Associated Press’s Janie McCauley and shared his thoughts on getting his ring.

“It’s just amazing after last year, just to close the chapter on everything, to get this little shiny little thing right here; it means everything and Draymond giving it to me was great,” Payton told McCauley.

The 30-year-old also made sure to recognize Warrior fans and their support.

“So I appreciate everybody from Dub Nation; you already know what it is,” Payton continued. “It’s all love. Thank you.”

After going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, Payton bounced around the G League and NBA before signing with the Warriors in 2021.

Although the Warriors waived him before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, the team brought him back and he played an integral part in Golden State’s Championship run as a defensive spark off the bench.

Payton parlayed his breakout campaign with the Warriors last season to a three-year, $29 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, a decision he says was “a business deal.”

“I had to take the money,” Payton II told George Karl on Aug. 17. “I had to take the money Coach [George Karl].

“It didn’t work out. I would love to go back to Golden State, but it didn’t work out. Just the timing and everything. Just a business deal, and I just had to take the money.”

RELATED: Why Draymond didn’t want to mess up GP2’s ring ceremony

Although the Warriors miss Payton’s presence off the bench, it’s clear Golden State’s players still hold tremendous respect for the defensive ace and his journey to be an NBA champion.

Story continues

And while Payton is wearing a different jersey this season, Dub Nation will still have his back.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast