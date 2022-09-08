Gary Payton II gets brutally honest about why he left the Warriors

After helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA Championship last season, Gary Payton II decided to explore new options in the free agency, eventually signing for Portland.

After four years of waiting, the Golden State Warriors got back to Glory days by winning the 2022 NBA Finals. While having their Big Three at full strength was clearly a reason behind their success, the rotation also played a pivotal role.

Against all odds, Gary Payton II ended up being a key contributor to the team’s championship-winning season. His great production coming off the bench made him an interesting target in the free agency.

Payton II seized his new Reputation to sign a three-year, $28 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. Although he could have opted to re-sign with the Dubsthe possibility of a bigger paycheck drove him to Oregon.

Gary Payton II explains why he left Golden State for Portland

“I had to take the money,” Payton II said on the “Truth & Basketball with George Karl,” via NBC Sports. “I had to take the money Coach [George Karl]. It didn’t work out. I would love to go back to the Golden State, but it didn’t work out. Just the timing and everything. Just a business deal, and I just had to take the money.

“I Love Oregon,” Payton added. “Portland is great up here. Two years with Corvallis and I had my time in P-town. But I love Oregon. But it was nothing against Oregon. I was going to take the money regardless of where it was.”

It’s certainly an interesting addition for the Blazers, who have retooled their roster for this season. Having also landed Jeremy GrantPortland hopes its offseason moves will help Damian Lillard take this team to new heights.