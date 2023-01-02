Gary Payton II Available For Monday’s Game Versus Pistons

It took a little longer than expected, but Gary Payton II is close to making his debut as a Trail Blazer as the calendar turns over to 2023.

After missing the first 35 games of the season as he rehabilitated from offseason surgery, Payton II is not listed on the injury report for Monday’s game versus the Pistons at Moda Center, the first contest of 2023 for the Trail Blazers. This is the first time this season that his status has been listed as anything other than “out,” which presumably means he’ll play his first minutes of the season Monday night.

Payton II signed with the Trail Blazers as a free agent during the 2022 offseason reportedly worth $26 million over the course of three seasons after he played a key role in the Warriors’ 2022 NBA Championship run.

“We’re excited to have Gary join us in Portland,” said Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin after the signing. “Gary brings an elite defensive acumen and Championship pedigree that will be essential to how we play basketball. His competitiveness and toughness will accent Coach Billups’ style of play.”

But Payton II has been sidelined ever since undergoing a procedure at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia to “address a core muscle injury.” He was expected to miss training camp — which he did — but the expectation was that the 30-year-old in his fifth season out of Oregon State would be available by the start of the regular season.

However, that would not be the case.

On October 13, the team announced that Payton II would miss the start of the regular season, although they also noted at that time that “his rehab continues to progress well.” Two weeks after that, the team announced that Payton II was re-evaluated by Dr. William C. Meyers, who performed the procedure back in July, and that he had been “cleared to increase conditioning and on court activity in preparation to return to play.” Two weeks later on November 18, the team announced that “throughout progressive levels of rehab in preparation to return to gamer play, Payton has experienced intermittent soreness” and that he would again be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Since then, Payton has participated in some on-court activities with the team. However, as recently as Wednesday, head Coach Chauncey Billups noted that the 6-3 guard had participated in some, but not all of the team’s most recent practice and implied that his status going forward would depend on how he felt after consecutive days of increased workload.

Billups also noted prior to Friday’s loss to the Warriors — Payton II received his Championship ring from his former team in a short ceremony prior to tipoff — that there were non-physical issues at play regarding Payton’s return.

“He’s working his behind off to get back, he’s close, very close,” said Billups. “Medically, we’ve and he’s done everything that he can do. I always tell people, a lot of times, like, nobody really understands. Like, when you have an injury, you have surgery, there’s not just a physical component that you have to get over, there’s a mental component as well. You don’t want to get hurt again, you don’t want to re-injure yourself, and I think that’s kind of where it is with (Payton) is like, he’s just trying to get over that.”