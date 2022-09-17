Gary O’Neil ‘surprised’ Newcastle were awarded a penalty after VAR call

GARY O’Neil says he was “surprised” to see Jefferson Lerma penalized for handball, insisting: “If I was looking at the VAR images, there’s no way I would’ve given a penalty at that moment.”

With Cherries leading Newcastle United at St James’ Park thanks to Philip Billing’s opener, the hosts were given a quick chance to level when Kieran Trippier’s cross struck the arm of Jefferson Lerma.

Referee Craig Pawson did not initially award a spot-kick, but, after consulting with video Assistant Stuart Attwell, went to the pitchside monitor and overturned his decision.

Striker Alexander Isak slammed home the penalty, and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

It is the second game in succession Cherries have been penalized for a handball in the box, with a VAR review seeing Lloyd Kelly Punished during the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest.

Asked if he was frustrated by the call against the Magpies, interim boss O’Neil told the Daily Echo: “I don’t know if I’m frustrated. I understand it’s difficult.

“That is the perfect situation for VAR, because there is no way the ref could see that live.

“So I understand it going to VAR, I’m just really surprised at the conclusion they have come to. Jefferson Lerma has gone to put his body in the way of the ball, his arm swings, as it does when you’re moving .He’s not looking at it.

“So I was just surprised. If I was looking at the VAR images, there’s no way I would’ve given a penalty at that moment.

“That’s not a Criticism at all, it’s just my opinion, I thought it was harsh.”