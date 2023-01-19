Gary Murphy Named Head Golf Coach at Fordham University

Bronx, NY – Gary Murphy, head golf professional at Innis Arden Golf Club in Old Greenwich, Conn., was named head golf Coach at Fordham University it was announced today by Director of Athletics Ed Kull.

“We are thrilled to add Gary to the Fordham Athletics family,” said Kull. “His golf industry experience, understanding of the game, and expertise in training will be a tremendous asset to our student-athletes. We look forward to working with Coach Murphy in the coming years.”

Murphy has served as the head golf pro at Innis Arden since 1997 where he is responsible for the entire golf operation. This includes managing over 20,000 rounds of golf and more than 60 tournaments for men, women, and children annually. Murphy also runs a teaching program with over 1000 hours of Lessons and Clinics conducted by myself and three other professionals each season.

From 1994-1997, Murphy served as a First Assistant Golf Professional at Innis Arden Golf Club where he was responsible for the entire golf operation under the supervision of the Head Professional. These include instruction, merchandising and tournament operations.

Murphy has also worked as a First Assistant Golf Professional at the Wykagyl Country Club in New Rochelle, NY from 1990-1994, and as an Assistant Golf Professional at Lake Isle Country Club in Eastchester, NY from 1988-1990.

A 1987 Graduate of Villanova University with a degree in economics. He completed the PGA Business School I, II, and III from 1991-1993 and has been a member of the PGA of America for 35 years.

Murphy served on the Met PGA Board of Governors from 2018-2021 and also served on the Met PGA Assistants, Tournament, and Membership committees. He is currently a member of the Met PGA Nominating committee.