Gary Lineker’s son George wins thousands in amazing seven-fold World Cup final bet thanks to Messi and Mbappe

GARY LINEKER’S eldest son George scooped thousands of pounds after winning a mega World Cup final bet.

The 31-year-old son of the BBC presenter correctly Predicted SEVEN outcomes in Argentina’s penalty Shootout win over France.

2 Gary Lineker’s son George Landed a Mammoth World Cup final bet Builder Credit: PA

And in doing so he took home over £4,000 from a £20.03 stake.

George’s stunning seven-fold bet Builder at 170/1 included Argentina to lift the trophy, and do so after winning a penalty shootout.

He also predicted the game to finish 2-2 at the end of normal time, and both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to score.

Messi put Argentina ahead from the spot before Angel Di Maria doubled their lead, only for Mbappe to score twice to send the game to extra-time.

That saw part of George’s but come in, although his hopes of winning faded when Messi put Argentina 3-2 up in extra-time.

But Mbappe hit back again for France, sending the game to penalties after completing his hat-trick from the spot following a Gonzalo Montiel handball.

Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni then both missed in the Shootout for France to see George land his Mammoth bet.

A 25 per cent bet boost from bet365 saw George scoop a staggering £4,276.40 overall.

2 George posted his winning bet slip to Twitter Credit: TWITTER / @GEORGELINEKER

His bet also needed over one card and over five Corners in normal time, which easily came in.

A gleeful George posted a picture of his winning bet slip to his 88,000 Twitter followers after the game.

He wrote: “If anyone deserves to win a bet, I think it’s me. Thank you all.”

While dad Gary, 62, took to Instagram after the game to congratulate Argentina Captain Messi on his World Cup triumph.

He wrote: “It’s been an Absolute Privilege to watch @leomessi for nearly 2 decades.

“Moment after moment of spellbinding, breathtakingly joyous football.

“He’s a gift from the footballing Gods. So pleased that he’s lifted the Ultimate Prize in our sport.”