Gary Lineker uses 1 word to describe Salah’s goal for Liverpool

A Mo Salah goal has given Liverpool a surprise lead in the Champions League tonight.

Somewhat against the run of play, the Reds Attacker opened the scoring following a beautiful assist from Captain Jordan Henderson.

The opener came three minutes before the half-time whistle.

And here’s how Gary Lineker described the ‘delightful’ Mo Salah goal for Liverpool on Twitter:

Mo Salah goal

Overall it’s been a relatively poor season so far for someone of the Egypt international’s undeniable quality, but he’s certainly starting to warm up.

In his last Champions League outing, Salah scored a six-minute hat-trick away to Rangers and there’s just no doubt that he’s beginning to find his shooting boots.

Despite a subdued opening to the campaign, he’s such a Massive player for Liverpool and this goal tonight, out of nothing more or less, epitomizes that completely.

According to BBC Sport, Jurgen Klopp’s side have had 52 percent possession and eight shots to the hosts’ six.

But still, you could argue that the Dutch outfit have been slightly the better of both sides and there’s no doubt Liverpool will still need to improve after the break.

Fortunately, though, when you have players like Salah, who aren’t even in top gear yet, improvement is always possible and probable.

