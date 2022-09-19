Gary Cuozzo Talks Monday Night Football Game with Bud Grant

In addition to leading Minnesota in receiving yards with that one catch, Brown also turned in a game-high 62 rushing yards. His night included an 11-yard scamper in the second quarter on which he became the 13th NFL player to rush for 5,000 career yards.

Meredith had been a three-time Pro Bowl QB during his time with the Dallas Cowboys (1960-68) before transitioning to the broadcasting world. Cuozzo recalled Meredith trying to do some prep work for the game.

“Don walked into the locker room and asked me to let him know what we were going to run inside the 5-yard line,” Cuozzo recalled. “I said, ‘I don’t think I can tell you that. Go ask Bud, and if Bud says it’s OK, I’ll let you know.’ He comes out later, I’m sitting there getting dressed, and he comes by me on the way out. I said, ‘What did he say, Don?’ They said, ‘I didn’t ask him.’

“With Bud’s stoic personality, Don wasn’t about to ask that question,” Cuozzo laughed.

Cuozzo and the 1970 Vikings went 10-2 in the regular season that followed Minnesota’s first Super Bowl appearance, but the Squad fell 17-14 to the 49ers in the Divisional round of the NFC Playoffs.

Monday Night Football instituted multiple innovations for the sport and people enjoy it.

These days, Cuozzo, said he enjoys watching NFL Red Zone.

The former Colt (1963-66), Saint (1967), Viking (1968-71) and Cardinal (1972) has enjoyed seeing the modernization of offenses and the way the passing game has become so much more prevalent.

“During my era, the passing game was nullified quite a bit by bump-and-run and just the whole conservative aspect of football,” Cuozzo said. “It was almost a throwback to when football first started before helmets — almost like a rugby match.”

Permissible contact by Defenders on receivers has been reduced over the years, and scheme and pre-snap complexities have boosted conditions for offenses.

“If you watch that game, we had two formations. We ran split backs and flanker,” Cuozzo said. “We had nothing, no motion, no slot, so as a defense looking at us, they pretty much knew where we were going to be.

“Fortunately we did well because we had a good Offensive line and Brown and Dave Osborn and Oscar Reed, a lot of good backs,” Cuozzo said.