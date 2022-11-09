Garvanian, Williams Receive Men’s Soccer All-ACC Honors

CHAPEL HILL, NC – Two University of North Carolina men’s soccer players have earned Atlantic Coast Conference postseason honors by a vote of the league’s 12 head coaches, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday.

Fifth-year Milo Garvanian was tabbed to the All-ACC Second Team for the first league accolade of his career while Rookie Sam Williams Landed on the All-Freshman Team.

Garvanian, a defender/midfielder from Albuquerque, New Mexico, has started all 18 matches for the Tar Heels this season and ranks third on the team with 1,582 minutes. He is tied for first on the roster in both goals (4) and assists (4), including two game-winning goals and two game-winning assists.

The fifth-year’s team-leading 12 points on the season is his new single-season best, bringing his career total to 32. On the defensive end, Garvanian has been a staple on a back line that Ranks 18th nationally in goals allowed per game .

A native of Tenafly, New Jersey, Williams has started 14 of the 16 matches in which he has appeared during his Inaugural season in Chapel Hill and has logged a full 90 minutes in four contests. The midfielder has amassed two goals and two assists for six points so far this year.

Williams’ first career goal was the game-winner against ETSU and his second was just four minutes after the first whistle at William & Mary. He was also slotted at No. 16 in the TopDrawerSoccer DI Midseason Top 100 Freshmen List last month.

A complete list of 2022 All-ACC honorees can be found here.

