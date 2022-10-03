Garrison Golf Center hosts Santa Fund Hole-in-One Contest: Begins Wednesday

October 3—HAVERHILL — Ted and Mary Murphy have owned the Garrison Golf Center — including a range, putting green, nine-hole executive par-3 course, pro shop and restaurant — for 53 years.

They’ve been hosting a hole-in-one contest to raise money for Santa Fund for 52 years.

That’s called a marriage.

The 2022 Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund Hole-in-One Contest begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

“This is our favorite charitable event because we get so much support from customers and local businesses,” said Mary. “So many people are very lucky and this is one way we can give back to those in need.”

Since the Murphy family began hosting the Hole-in-One Contest in 1970, the contest has raised more than $250,000 for the Santa Fund.

Each year the money raised comes from people who show up and spend a few dollars for a bucket of balls to hit toward the hole 120 yards away and win prizes donated by local merchants and friends for shooting a hole in one or coming closest to the pin .

There is also a short-distance putting contest, which participants can use to qualify for a chance at a big-money grand prize.

If you don’t pick up a golf club, there’s still plenty to do at the event. You can catch up with old friends, hang out and watch Golfers young and old take a swing for some winnings and for the most important “prize” of all — supporting the effort to help struggling local people during the holidays.

Volunteers are key to the event, and include Haverhill High School’s golf team members, who take measurements, and Whittier Vo-Tech students who help with sorting and selling baskets of balls.

Mary Murphy said the contest is a combination of a charitable event and a social occasion.

“I think people are generous and enjoy contributing to causes and having fun at the same time,” she said. “Our local businesses have always been so generous for the past 52 years and all the people who turn out to contribute and support this cause is a blessing.”