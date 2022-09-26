Garrison Brooks waived by New York Knicks

Just days after being signed by the New York Knicks, former UNC basketball standout Garrison Brooks will be looking for a new home.

On September 23, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed former UNC basketball standout Garrison Brooks to a contract for the 2022-2023 season.

Two days later, Brooks has been waived.

Knicks waive Nuni Omot and Garrison Brooks — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) September 25, 2022

To clear up roster space, the Knicks announced that they have waived Brooks as well as Nuni Omot. The move may be surprising, but it’s not one that will completely cut ties between Brooks and the Knicks organization.

Just because he was waived doesn’t mean that Brooks is available on the open free agent market.

Brooks signed an Exhibit 10 contract, which is a single-season, minimum-salary NBA deal that allows the franchise to convert the contract to a two-way deal as long as that change is made prior to the beginning of the regular season. Given the timing of this transaction, the Knicks can convert Brooks’ deal to a two-way deal, allowing him to compete in the NBA G League this season.

Brooks put together a strong career for the UNC basketball program, as he averaged 9.6 points and six rebounds in 133 total games. He went on to finish his Collegiate career as a Graduate senior at Mississippi State, where he averaged 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 34 games played.

The former Tar Heel spent the summer with the Knicks Summer League team in Las Vegas, where he saw action in two of the team’s contests.

If you’re looking to keep tabs on Brooks, take a closer look at the Worchester Knicks this upcoming season. The former UNC basketball standout will look to play his way back onto an NBA roster at some point this season.

Follow us @KeepingItHeel on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of UNC basketball news, updates, and recruiting.