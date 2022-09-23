Garrison Brooks Signs with the New York Knicks

The former UNC basketball star participated in the NBA Summer League with the Knicks after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Following a five-year collegiate career that featured time with the UNC basketball program and Mississippi State, former Tar Heel Garrison Brooks has signed with the New York Knicks.

Brooks, who spent four years in Chapel Hill, averaged 9.2 points and 6.0 rebounds as a Tar Heel, including a Second Team All-ACC selection and career-high 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds during the 2019-2020 season.

With his career-best year as a junior, the Lafayette, Alabama native earned the ACC Most Improved Player Award, the third Tar Heel in history to do so, joining Marcus Paige and Luke Maye.

During his junior campaign, Brooks scored a career-high 35 points against Georgia Tech and tallied six consecutive double-doubles stretching into ACC play.

After transferring to Mississippi State as a Graduate transfer, Brooks used his COVID year to average 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds, while starting all 34 games for the Bulldogs.

The 2020-2021 ACC Preseason Player of the Year finished his career as the only Power 5 player in 2021-2022 to record 1,600+ points and 1,000+ rebounds.

Despite his exit from Chapel Hill, the former UNC basketball standout has returned to campus to participate in offseason workouts and even attended the Tar Heels’ upset over No. 1 seed Baylor in the NCAA Tournament.

