GARRIOCH: GM Pierre Dorion says the goal is ‘meaningful games’ late in the season for the Senators

Article content The Ottawa Senators’ goal this season is to try to book a ticket to the NHL’s playoff dance.

Article content They aren’t making any promises.

Article content After an off-season that saw dramatic additions to the roster by general manager Pierre Dorion, Coach DJ Smith and the rest of the hockey operations staff, the Senators are hoping the changes they made will pay off with a trip to the post-season. Training camp got underway Wednesday when 59 players reported to the Canadian Tire Center for medicals and fitness testing. Thursday, the work will begin in earnest as the first group hits the ice at 9 am to kick off the 2022 campaign. The roster has been upgraded with the addition of forwards Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux and Tyler Motte, along with goaltender Cam Talbot. The club is hopeful that the changes will give the Senators a chance to be competitive.

Article content “We want to be playing meaningful games at the end of the year,” Dorion said Wednesday in a press conference at the rink. “We want to be in it at the trade deadline.” The Senators wanted to surround their core with players who can help them take the next step. The hope is the players brought in can help the likes of Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris, Drake Batherson, Tim Stutzle and Thomas Chabot. Smith can feel the excitement in the city and in the room. “This is a clear difference from any other year that I’ve been here,” said Smith, who is heading into his fourth season behind the bench. “The addition of DeBrincat and Giroux has really put a Buzz in the city along with these young kids. “It’s an exciting time. You’ve gotta be honest, and part of a rebuild is getting beat on, and we took a lot of tough lickings a lot of nights. These kids are excited to fight back for their city. So we are as a coaching staff and we want to make everyone proud. We were at the golf course (Tuesday) and people are as excited as I’ve seen going into a season for sure.

Article content “Now it’s up to us to make them proud.” Making the Playoffs might be a tall order, but being in the mix in March is the right mindset for this team. DeBrincat is a two-time 40-goal scorer and Giroux has played more than 1,000 games in his NHL career. They should both make an impact up front. But when you make as many changes as the Senators did, finding the right Chemistry will be a factor before the club opens the season Oct. 13 in Buffalo. “The camp itself is about just making sure we’re all on the same page when we start,” Smith said. “Part of having a team that comes back and has very few changes or the changes are made with NHL bodies is you know what you’re starting with. “You can get that group together, you can practice together and they know what they’re doing out there. The best teams all know where the puck is going. When you’re young and you’re moving guys in or guys out, guys up and guys down and you don’t know who’s making the team it’s tough to practice like that.

Article content “Because you really don’t know who’s earned it. I think it’s different this year and we’ll be really prepared when we start, but so will the other good teams.” One of the best Battles in camp will be on defense. Top prospect Jake Sanderson has been added to the mix and he’ll start with Veteran Travis Hamonic while Chabot will be paired with the reliable Artem Zub. The club has seven defensemen who can play with Nikita Zaitsev, Nick Holden and Erik Brannstrom back there so they should push each other for playing time. “I want to see on the back end where everybody fits,” Smith said. “Who’s taken a step? Who’s coming back better than they were last year? That will be exciting for me there.” There will be no shortage of eyes on the 20-year-old Sanderson in this camp. There’s been a lot of talk about Dorion bringing in another defenseman, but the club’s No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft might be just what the club needs to fill the void.

Article content Sanderson was impressive in the game he suited up in at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, but the true test will come when the pre-season opens Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. “Let’s be clear, and this is to take some pressure off the kid, the Rookie tournament is a long way from playing against (Auston) Matthews and (Mitch) Marner in this exhibition game in three days,” Smith said. “Jake’s going to be a heck of a player and we know that. “But there’s a lot of growing pains and he’s still a young guy. We’re really happy with where he’s at and the city should be happy, but there’s a big difference between that game last week (in Buffalo) and what we’re going to play in here.” [email protected] Twitter: @sungarrioch Senators name Veteran forward Claude Giroux alternate Captain on the eve of camp GARRIOCH: Some storylines to watch as the much-improved Senators open camp

