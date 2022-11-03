Garrett Wilson Named NFL Rookie of the Week for Standout Performance Against the New England Patriots

Garrett Wilson was the NFL’s best rookie in Week 8.

The former Ohio State wide receiver was named the NFL Rookie of the Week on Thursday after catching six passes for an NFL career-best 115 yards in the New York Jets’ 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

IT HAPPENED AGAIN The Jets FIFTH consecutive @pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week belt belongs to @GarrettWilson_V!! https://t.co/iwcWy63VUA pic.twitter.com/1xUPh7du9Y — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 3, 2022

By surpassing 100 receiving yards, Wilson now accompanies former three-time All-Pro and Jets Ring of Honor inductee Al Toon as the only rookies in franchise history with two 100-yard receiving games in a single season. His first time reaching the century mark was in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, where he caught eight passes for 102 yards and two scores while also earning his first NFL Rookie of the Week honors of the year.

Jets head Coach Robert Saleh complimented Wilson for his performance against the Patriots and said the first-year receiver was a bright spot for the team in a Divisional loss.

“Garrett is playing at such a high level right now,” Saleh said in his postgame press conference.

On Sunday, Saleh and Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur took advantage of Wilson’s hot hand and used him as an integral part of the offense. After the game, Wilson said he was grateful for the opportunity to showcase his talents and claimed he wants to do his job whenever his number is called upon.

“Coach had some plays scripted for me. We got the looks we wanted, and I got to do my job,” Wilson said after the game. “Not doing anything special – just kind of getting the ball and making a play.”

This season, Wilson has collected 34 receptions for 429 yards and two touchdowns. He ranks second in receiving yards among rookies and trails only former Buckeye Chris Olave – who has 37 catches for 547 yards and two scores on the New Orleans Saints – in that department.

