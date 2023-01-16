Garrett Wilson Implies NFL Referee Shawn Smith Is Biased Against Ohio State Alums

Late in Saturday’s playoff collapse, Chargers star defensive end Joey Bosa received a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties that proved to be costly in his team’s 31–30 loss to the Jaguars. The first such penalty drew the attention of Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, who defended the fellow Ohio State alum after the decision.

Bosa was hit with the first unsportsmanlike conduct foul when he appeared to say something to referee Shawn Smith late in the third quarter. After the penalty was called, Wilson took to Twitter to comment on Smith, accusing him of being biased against former Ohio State players.

“That ref. They don’t [f— with] buckeyes. I see he’s getting on Bosa’s nerve tonight,” Wilson wrote of Smith.

