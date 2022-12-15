Garrett Williams Declares for NFL Draft

Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced in a social media post it’s Thursday. The news was expected even after his 2022 season was cut short due to an ACL tear.

“The journey to get to this point has been filled with many ups and downs and I’m grateful for them all!” Williams said in the post. “God has never given me anything that he didn’t think I could handle and I can’t do anything but thank him for getting me to this point. My family has been great to me in supporting me throughout my life, specifically the past 4 years, facing many new challenges and without them I truly wouldn’t be in this position.

.

