Garrett Williams Declares for NFL Draft

Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced in a social media post it’s Thursday. The news was expected even after his 2022 season was cut short due to an ACL tear.

“The journey to get to this point has been filled with many ups and downs and I’m grateful for them all!” Williams said in the post. “God has never given me anything that he didn’t think I could handle and I can’t do anything but thank him for getting me to this point. My family has been great to me in supporting me throughout my life, specifically the past 4 years, facing many new challenges and without them I truly wouldn’t be in this position.

“Syracuse University has allowed me to grow so much as a person and a huge part of that is the coaches, the fans and the great teammates/brothers that will forever hold a strong place in my heart. The MOB to me is more than just a saying to me it represents the relationship and care we have for each other on and off the field. There are so many more people I want to thank, but with that being said, I would like to announce that I am foregoing my remaining Eligibility and Entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Thank you, Orange Nation!”

Williams dealt with injury issues in 2021 as well, but was still an All ACC selection. Williams was a Freshman All American in 2020 and has been on the Radar of NFL Scouts ever since. They could go as high as day two. He finishes his Orange career with 152 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 27 passes defended and one defensive touchdown.

