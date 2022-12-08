Garrett Sturtz, Darnell Brodie lead Drake men’s basketball past Omaha

Drake men’s basketball returned to the Knapp Center for a game against Omaha – the first game for both programs since Saturday.

The Bulldogs came into Wednesday’s Matchup with a 7-1 record and, with a three-game win streak against the Mavericks (3-6), expectations were high that Drake would walk away with another win. But Omaha didn’t make it easy, despite the Bulldogs pulling ahead in the final minutes to win, 78-65.

Omaha and Drake exchanged the lead five times in the first half. Despite the Bulldogs holding the lead for 12:16, they went to the locker room with a narrow 29-26 lead at halftime. The home team shot 35.5% from the field and 18.2% on 3-pointers, but luckily for Drake, Omaha’s offense struggled as well in the first frame.

