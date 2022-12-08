Garrett Sturtz, Darnell Brodie lead Drake men’s basketball past Omaha

Drake men’s basketball returned to the Knapp Center for a game against Omaha – the first game for both programs since Saturday.

The Bulldogs came into Wednesday’s Matchup with a 7-1 record and, with a three-game win streak against the Mavericks (3-6), expectations were high that Drake would walk away with another win. But Omaha didn’t make it easy, despite the Bulldogs pulling ahead in the final minutes to win, 78-65.

Omaha and Drake exchanged the lead five times in the first half. Despite the Bulldogs holding the lead for 12:16, they went to the locker room with a narrow 29-26 lead at halftime. The home team shot 35.5% from the field and 18.2% on 3-pointers, but luckily for Drake, Omaha’s offense struggled as well in the first frame.

Drake came out charging in the second half, and Omaha did the same, keeping the Bulldogs within reach. The Mavericks continued to match the home team’s energy and took the lead back with 13:09 left to play.

Darnell Brodie led the Bulldogs with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Garrett Sturtz added 14 points and two steals, while birthday boy Tucker DeVries scored 13 points to move Drake’s record to 8-1.

Does Drake basketball sometimes get in its own way with high-speed offense?

Both programs came out strong and speedy, and both programs struggled to convert that momentum into points.

The 29 points scored by the Bulldogs is the fewest in a first half all season. Tucker DeVries played the most minutes in the opening frame – 17.5 out of 20 – but managed just four points while going 0-4 on three-point attempts.

By the end of the first, Drake had seven turnovers and only four points off fast breaks.

But the Bulldogs did what they had before and tightened things up after the half. Drake had just two turnovers in the second half and put up the biggest lead of the game at one point. Five players scored in the double digits, and the Bulldogs pulled off another win, despite some mistakes.

Career day for DJ Wilkins

The Graduate guard had a milestone moment against Omaha.

Wilkins hit a three-pointer with 9:10 on the clock in the first half. That basket would be his first and only points of the first half, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t move him one step closer to history. It marked the 250th career 3-pointer for the player teammates and fans refer to as “3J.”

It moved him five 3-pointers away from tying the record of 255 set by Josh Young, who played for Drake from 2006-10.

They added two more in the second half and are now just three away from matching the all-time record.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting Reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.