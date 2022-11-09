Garrett Materne and Autumn Carpenter

Each week Buckhannon-Upshur High School will feature two Fine Arts Students of the Week to highlight the work students are doing in the art world.

Performing Arts Student of the Week: Garrett Materne

Garrett Materne is a senior student at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. He is a member of the symphonic, jazz, and concert bands, thespians, Soundwaves, and concert choir. Outside of school, Garrett is a member of the Shinston community band and Buckhannon Community Theatre.

In his time at BUHS, Garrett has received the Woody Herman Jazz Award, the First Place Drum Major Award at the 2022 WV Strawberry Festival, first runner-up for the 2022 WV All-State Band, and multiple ‘I’ ratings at many bands festivals. Some of his favorite pieces to perform with the band include “Wedding Dances” by Jaques Press, “Rikudim” by Jan Van der Roost, and “2nd Suite in F” by Gustav Holst. In theatre, Garrett has portrayed Young Simba in The Lion King and Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet.

When asked why the arts are important to him, Garret said, “Throughout my life I have been able to turn to the arts for happiness and relief, when I’ve been upset or down, to lift my spirits. Without creative outlets for students, it creates a divide within our education system. As a former athlete, I feel that the performing arts are just as important as sports and should be respected just as equally.”

Garrett plans to continue his musical career by attending West Virginia University to study music education, in hopes of eventually becoming a high school Band Director.

Visual Arts Student of the Week: Autumn Carpenter

Autumn Carpenter is a senior student at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. She is a member of the National Art Honor Society and the BU Choir. She is an active participant of 4H and is on the BUHS archery team.

In her time at BUHS, Autumn has received the Upshur County Stars Award and competed at Math Field Day. In the art world, her favorite medium to work in is pen and ink, but she also enjoys working with paint and clay. Some of her favorite projects include painting the Homecoming murals, Traders alley street art, and the Strawberry Festival mural at the Courthouse intersection.

When asked why the arts are important to her, Autumn says, “[The arts] allow me to express my ideas in multiple ways. I love that everyone can appreciate art, no matter their background.”

Autumn plans to continue her education after BUHS by majoring in Mathematics and minoring in art.