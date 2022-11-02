Garner football Coach Thurman Leach retires after 34 seasons of service

— Garner head football Coach Thurman Leach has retired after 34 years of coaching high school football, he told HighSchoolOT on Wednesday. Leach had been the head coach at Garner since 2013.

As Garner’s head coach, Leach led the Trojans to a record of 75 wins and 46 losses over ten seasons. His teams won five conference championships and made the state playoffs eight times. The Trojans made it to the third round four times and to the eastern regional final once under Leach.

Before becoming the head coach, Leach was an assistant at Garner for 22 years. As an assistant, the Trojans won 18 conference championships. Leach had the opportunity to coach future NFL players in Nyheim Hines, Chris Culliver, Matthew Butler, Richard Medlin, and Wilmont Perry.

Leach was also on the staff of the 2011 Garner football team which finished as the 4AA state runner-up.

Leach is a Graduate of Fuquay-Varina High School and Gardner-Webb University. He began his coaching and teaching career at Fuquay-Varina in 1988. He was a substitute teacher for one year and became a full time teacher the year after.

In 1990, Leach went to Garner to teach and coach full time and never looked back. He had opportunities to leave his Assistant position at Garner to be a head Coach elsewhere, but he chose to stick with the Garner community until it was his time. Leach eventually took over for Nelson Smith as the head coach.

This past season, Garner compiled a record of 1-9, including a 1-6 mark in the Greater Neuse River 4A Conference. The Trojans failed to make the 4A state playoffs.