Gareth Southgate admits Harry Kane’s first goal of the World Cup was ‘so important for him and us’

Gareth Southgate has insisted Harry Kane’s first goal at the Qatar World Cup will be ‘so important for him’, after the striker scored England’s second in their 3-0 win over Senegal on Sunday.

The goal, which came after an excellent run from Jude Bellingham and a smart cross from Phil Foden, took Kane past Gary Lineker to become England’s highest scorer at major tournaments, with 11.

The 29-year-old’s overall England tally (52) is now just one behind the Three Lions’ record scorer Wayne Rooney.

Harry Kane scored his first goal of the World Cup in England’s 3-0 win over Senegal

Gareth Southgate insisted the goal would be ‘so important for him’ and the team

Speaking after the game, Southgate felt the goal would give his striker a boost moving forward. They said: ‘Any center forward wants to get off the mark, and of course for him it stops all the questions.

The manager also felt that Kane grew into the game after scoring, as he explained: ‘I thought he started to find a bit more space in the second half and his link up play was better as well, so it was important for him and for us.’

England’s win puts them through to the quarter Finals of the World Cup, where they will face Defending Champions France after their 3-1 win over Poland.

The goal took Kane past Gary Lineker to become England’s record major tournament scorer

Kylian Mbappe continued to show his stunning form for Les Bleus and netted twice in the game, but there will be some concern that Didier Deschamps’ side are yet to keep a clean sheet.

Looking ahead to the next game, Southgate said of France: ‘They’re an outstanding team with a phenomenal tournament record and some outstanding individuals, so without a doubt we’ll have to find our highest possible level.’

The quarter final will be played in the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday, December 10 at 7pm GMT.