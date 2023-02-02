Gareth Bale’s golf game praised by US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick ahead of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am | Golf News

NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen, along with Actors Bill Murray, Jason Bateman and Alfonso Ribeiro all feature at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am; Watch live on Thursday from 4.30pm on Sky Sports Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick says it was Pleasure to meet Gareth Bale and to play a round of golf with him ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick has become the latest major Winner to praise Gareth Bale’s golf game ahead of his debut at the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, live on Sky Sports.

Bale is among the headline names featuring in the unique event, offering a pro-am format and seeing 156 professionals and 156 amateurs play across three iconic courses – Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

The former Tottenham and Real Madrid star, who only announced his retirement from football in January and is listed as having a Handicap of two, has been paired with former Korn Ferry Tour Championship Winner Joseph Bramlett for the first three rounds in California.

Fitzpatrick – a keen Sheffield United fan – played nine holes with Bale on Wednesday, with the world No 10 quick to praise the golfing talent that the Welshman possesses.

“It was really cool,” Fitzpatrick said about playing with Bale. “First time I’ve officially met him. So that was obviously good to see him. Really, really enjoyed it.

“Asking him questions about football and he’s asking questions about golf and stuff. We had a really enjoyable front nine and there’s not many better places to do it than around here.”

Fitzpatrick is the latest major winner in as many weeks to partner Bale in a pro-am, following on from Jon Rahm doing the same ahead of last week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Matt Fitzpatrick (right) gave Gareth Bale advice during his round on Wednesday

The Spaniard said at the time about Bale’s game: “I told Gareth, you can’t be so good at professional football and golf at the same time, it just doesn’t seem fair!

“Can’t be dedicated to one thing and have this much talent for golf, it’s not fair in the slightest. You can tell he loves this sport, he loves golf and he really wants to get to play a little bit more.”

Golf's Jon Rahm was impressed after playing alongside recently retired footballer Gareth Bale in their Pro-Am at Torrey Pines.

When asked whether Bale’s good was as good as Rahm suggested, Fitzpatrick added: “I don’t know what Jon said but yeah, he [Bale] is obviously a good player. He has obviously got a lot of talent. Yeah, he was impressive.”

NFL quarterbacks Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers are among the other notable Celebrity Amateurs in action, along with Actors Bill Murray, Jason Bateman and Alfonso Ribeiro, while Fitzpatrick is joined by the likes of Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth in the main field.

Watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Early coverage begins on Thursday from 4.30pm on Sky Sports Golf ahead of full coverage from 8pm.