Gareth Bale will make his PGA Tour debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after retiring

Gareth Bale’s soccer career may be over, but his golfing one may be just beginning.

The former Wales, Real Madrid and Tottenham star, who announced his retirement earlier this month, has confirmed he will be participating in the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Bale will join a number of other Celebrities competing in the event at the famous Californian links alongside some of the world’s top professionals.

The 33-year-old wrote on Instagram: ‘Delighted to announce I will be playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the start of next month! Let’s go.’

Bale’s love of golf is well known and he is said to have a three-hole golf course at his house, but the hobby had been a controversial issue during his soccer career.

It was a source of Contempt in particular during his time with Real, where he won five Champions League titles.

They posed, while on international duty with Wales, with a banner that read, ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In That Order’ – a move which sparked a backlash among supporters of the club.

Bale is set to be offered a roving role by the Welsh FA following his retirement from football on Monday.

One of Britain’s Greatest players called time has a career that brought 21 major trophies, including five Champions Leagues, as well as three major tournaments with his country.

Wales Chiefs are keen to keep Bale involved and are poised to hold talks with the 33-year-old’s camp in the coming days.

Sportsmail understands an ambassador’s role one of the options to be discussed. That would allow him to spend time with the Squad as well as in official circles.

Bale, whose last club was Los Angeles FC, is known to be a low handicapper and since he retired it has been reported that he intends to work on his golf game.

There will be 156 amateurs participating at Pebble Beach from February 2-5 and the same number of professionals, including US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick and world number five Patrick Cantlay.

Other Celebrities listed to play include actor Bill Murray and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.