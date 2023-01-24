Gareth Bale to compete in popular US golf tournament

Gareth Bale has announced that he will compete in the famous AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament next month. The 33-year-old recently retired soccer player revealed the news on his Instagram. “Delighted to announce I will be playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the start of next month! Let’s go,” proclaimed Bale.

Historic venue for a fan-favorite tournament

The tournament launched in 1937. It features a mixture of professional golfers alongside amateur celebrities. Tom Brady, Bill Murray, Kevin Costner, Justin Timberlake and Ray Romero have all regularly featured at the pro-am in recent years. The purse for the tournament is $9 million.

Widely regarded as one of the most beautiful golf courses in the world, Pebble Beach has a significant history in the sport. Opened over 100 years ago, the course has also hosted major tournaments such as the US Open and PGA Championship. The upcoming pro-am is set to start on February 2nd.

Gareth Bale now able to focus on hobbies, golf tournament

Bale has been famously linked with golf for years. The Welshman made headlines after helping his nation qualify for the 2020 Euro tournament. Following qualification, Bale celebrated while holding a banner that read “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.” Celebrations with the banner didn’t go down well with the Spanish club or their fans.

Later, Bale defended the lighthearted banner saying that golf is simply a hobby. “Football is my number one sport. I’m paid to do it and I always give my best. Golf is a hobby like anyone else would have a hobby,” said Bale. “There is nothing wrong with having a round. People make a lot of it, but a lot of footballers play and it’s one thing I really enjoy.”

The Welshman will have plenty of time for golf in retirement. Bale managed to score 186 total goals for Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, and Los Angeles FC during his illustrious playing career. He also made 111 appearances for the senior Wales national team as well.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire