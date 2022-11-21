Gareth Bale saves Wales with Historic World Cup goal to deny USA

USA 1-1 Wales

Gareth Bale became the first Welshman to score at a FIFA World Cup since 1958 as his side came from behind to draw 1-1 with the USMNT in Ar Rayyan.

Timothy Weah had fired the USA into a deserved lead, but Wales improved after the interval and Bale’s late penalty was just reward.

These two teams are likely to be vying for second place in Group B, after watching England thrash Iran 6-2 earlier on Monday.

The battle will resume on Friday when Wales face Iran, before the USA tackle England.

.

