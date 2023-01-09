Gareth Bale has retired from club and international football soon after scoring one of the biggest goals of his career and one of the biggest in L.A.F.C‘s history.

The Los Angeles-based club were Bale’s final club in his 16-year career that started at Southampton and went wrong Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.

In what proved to be his final season on the pitch, Bale scored the goal that was key to L.A.F.C winning the MLS Cup title.

In four months with L.A.F.C, Bale started just two games, both of which he came on as a substitute for a total of 370 minutes, enough to finish with two titles, the MLS Supporters Shield and MLS Cup.

Scored just three goals

The Welshman only scored three goals for the American side, the first in a 2-0 away win over Sporting Kansas City is 24 July.

The second in a 4-1 win at Real Salt Lake (7 August), and the last will be the most memorable, as he was Instrumental in the MLS Cup win over Philadelphia Union.

His career had a lot of ups and downs, but the one constant throughout was his ability to put in a big performance in the biggest matches, particularly cup finals.

They proved it with Real Madridscoring very important goals in two Champions League Finals and in the Copa del Rey against Barcelona.

His offering for L.A.F.C was to head home to make it 3-3 in the 127th minute of the MLS Cup final and force a penalty shoot-out, in which L.A.F.C were victorious in.