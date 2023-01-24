Gareth Bale launches golf ‘career’ with Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Just two weeks after announcing his retirement from club and national team football, Gareth Bale announced this Monday that he will play his first professional golf tournament. “Delighted to announce that I will be playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am early next month! Let’s go,” the Welshman wrote on his official Instagram account.

The California based event (that forms part of the PGA Tour) will begin next Monday (30 January) and Winds up on 5 February and will see the ex-Madridista’s debut as a golfer. Bale’s passion for the game was epitomised in the, now infamous Wales’ fans banner that boasted: “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order” suggesting the then Real Madrid player’s priorities.

Wales celebrate at full time during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group E Qualifier

“He thinks first of the Wales team, then of golf and then of Real Madrid. I have not spoken with him, but it is what he transmits to me. You never know if you can count on him, if he’s motivated or not, if he’s injured or not… but you’ll see how he’ll improve when the national teams get closer” Pedja Mijatovicformer player and sports director of Real Madrid, stated to Cadena SER at the time when he felt that the Welsh striker’s commitment was being questioned.

PARTIDO MLS ESTADOS UNIDOS USA LOS ANGELES FC LAFC SEATTLE GARETH BALE

St. Andrews Ambassador

Despite the controversy, Bale has never hidden his passion for golf and just last February was named as an Ambassador for the famous Scottish links St. Andrews. ICM Stellar Sports (his representation agency led by Jonathan Barnett) has promised to help spread the game with programs and initiatives especially aimed at women and young people.

“Golf is an amazing sport and I have always had an ambition to encourage more people to play it and I’m honored to be able to play a role in their effort to inspire people of all ages to try it,” were Bale’s first words as Ambassador for the Fife-based course.

When the striker confirmed his retirement from football one of the key messages was that from fellow Wales international Aaron Ramsey who stated: “Gaz, it’s time to be with your family and lower that handicap,” Now, Bale will is embarking on improving his current 2 Handicap by participating in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am next week.